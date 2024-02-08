Karol G is named Woman of the Year by Billboard

LOS ANGELES.- The Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G She earned Billboard’s 2024 Woman of the Year title, putting her in the same company as Taylor Swift, SZA and Lady Gaga.

On Sunday, Karol G made history by winning her first Grammy and becoming the first woman to win the award in the Best Urban Music Album category, reflecting the change in reggaeton and Latin hip hop that are no longer men’s music. .

You know, I feel a lot of responsibility about it. As a woman, I have to say that, in my experience, it was difficult, like so many things, to be a girl in this industry, in the music that I make, in urban music, she told The Associated Press at the Grammy gala.

Now she will be honored as Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 6. Previous honorees include Madonna, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande.

Karol G’s album

In 2023, his album Maana be beautifulone of AP’s best-of-the-year picks, broke records for streaming and reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart, making her the first woman to do so with a release in Spanish.

With her immense talent, Karol G has created a movement for women around the world due to her empowering lyrics and unabashed confidence, Hannah Karp, Billboard’s editorial director, said in a statement. The release of Ella’s innovative Ella album Maana be beautiful has proven to be a force to be reckoned with on both the English and Spanish charts. We are very excited to honor her as Woman of the Year.

Other Billboard Women in Music Award winners include Ice Spice, NewJeans, Victoria Mont, Maren Morris, Kylie Minogue, Young Miko and more.

The awards ceremony will take place at the YouTube Theater in Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, hosted by actress and producer Tracee Ellis Ross.

The public can purchase tickets at billboardwomeninmusic.com.

FUENTE: AP