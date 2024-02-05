Karol G, Peso Pluma, Lafourcade and Juanes win at the Grammys

LOS ANGELES.- Sunday night’s Grammys gave their first trophy to two stars of the moment: Karol G and Featherweight. In addition, they had a tie for Juanes and Natalia Lafourcade.

Karol G took the stage at the Crypto.com Arena during the televised ceremony after being announced by Maluma y Christina Aguilera as the winner of the best urban music album category, in which she competed with Rauw Alejandro for Saturno and Tainy for Data.

Hello everyone, my name is Karol G, I am from Medellín, Colombia, she said in English, smiling and dressed in a mint-colored draped dress that contrasted with her pastel pink hair. This is my first time at the Grammys and this is my first time holding my own Grammy… My album has given me the best memories of my entire life, my fans who enjoyed my album motivate and inspire me, thank you very much, I promise that I will always give you my best, I hope this is the first of many.

Hours before, at the Premiere of the 66th Grammy Awards, the ceremony in which most of the awards are presented and is broadcast online, Natalia Lafourcade said she was nervous about serving as a Grammy presenter for the first time, she put on some big black glasses to better read the teleprompter.

The singer-songwriter was in charge of announcing the award for best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano) for GNESIS by the star of the war corridos Peso Pluma, who won his first trophy in his first Grammy nomination.

He also revealed the winner of the award for best tropical Latin album, Siembra: 45 Anniversary (Live at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, May 14, 2022), by Rubn Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

I wish they were here, said the Mexican star when the second category he presented also did not have its winners present.

But this disappointment was short-lived, as he had to return to the stage after Patti Austin announced a tie for the award for best rock album or Latin alternative music, which went to Everyday Life by Colombian star Juanes and De todos las flores by Lafourcade. .

Music is my boss, she has taught me that. We must take care of our internal garden, she said in English. For me this album was returning to my internal garden, it healed me a lot and now many people in so many places and in my country, Mexico, and Latin America.

Lafourcade thanked her family, her husband and her community.

I pray that I continue to have the inspiration, the right inspiration to continue providing this service to the world, he added before saying in Spanish: Mom, dad, Mexico, let’s go!

The Argentine producer Sebastin Krys collected the award for Everyday Life.

“I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2018 and Juanes gave me a chance and I have worked through the challenges that this entails,” he said in English. I mean every time we go into the studio it could be the last, but we make music and that’s how this (album) was made, with that kind of passion.

Krys dedicated the award to his wife.

With these awards, Juanes has four Grammys and 25 Latin Grammys, while Lafourcade has four Grammys and 17 Latin Grammys.

The Premiere featured a musical number by Guatemalan star Gaby Moreno and her Mexican colleague El David Aguilar, who performed a romantic version of Luna de Xelaj, one of the songs from Moreno’s production X Mi (Vol 1), which Moments later it won the award for best Latin pop album and Moreno’s first Grammy.

“This is an acoustic album I made last year of songs that are very dear to me from previous albums,” he said. I want to dedicate it to all my people in Guatemala, what a thrill!

Moreno thanked his mother and sister for traveling from their country to the ceremony.

Multi-award-winning producer Dágar Barrera was nominated for best non-classical composer of the year, but lost to Theron Thomas.

The Latin Jazz album category was conquered by El arte del bolero vol. 2 by Miguel Zenn and Luis Perdomo. For Zenn, who collected the award, it was also his first Grammy.

FUENTE: AP