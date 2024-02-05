Karol G’s manicurist opens store in Florida

MIAMI.- Ibett Snchez celebrates her successful transition from influencer y manicurist of celebrities, to consolidate herself as one of the businesswomen in the field of nail art most prominent in the entire United States, with the opening of Ibett Nails Suppy, the first physical store in Florida of its popular brand Ibett Nails, and a unique space in its style in which the renowned Cuban manicurist Karol G, conquers, educates and offers master classes to manicurists from all over the country.

We are celebrating five years in the market. “We continue to promote our online store, which is tremendously successful, but the public and manicurists want to have a place to try, experiment and purchase our products, which are the ones I use to beautify the hands of all the celebrities I work with,” Ibett said. Sánchez told DIARIO LAS AMRICAS, who in his physical store has a corner intended to promote and show his work with celebrities.

And after doing manicure jobs for celebrities like Rauw Alejandro and Cristina Aguilera, and influencers and personalities such as Papi Kuno and Clarissa Molina, learning from Ibett Sánchez’s innovative technique and acquiring his products – which are the ones used with the Colombian music star Karol G – have become the aspirational goal of music lovers. beauty.

Our physical store is located in Margate, Florida, a central point of this state that is already the epicenter of fashion and beauty nationwide. Here we offer absolutely everything a professional manicurist needs and the products and accessories of nail art that are a global trend. Without a doubt, this place is a dream come true for me, highlighted the young businesswoman.

Sobre Ibett Nails Supply

You know that a product works like a charm when its unique results go viral on social media. In fact, the instagramers beauty techniques that have put the Ibett Nails brand to the test have helped position Ibett Sánchez as one of the most successful businesswomen and teachers on social networks, thanks to her dynamic tutorials full of glamour.

The path has not been easy, but the quality of the products and their versatility have been the key to the success that today allows me to enjoy the opening of my first physical store. Without a doubt, this has been one of the most important steps for Ibett Nails, a brand that seeks to continue expanding globally, said Ibett Sánchez about the store that already has a five-star rating according to Google reviews.

