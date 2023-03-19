Kate and William reveal two new photos of their children for Mother’s Day

The royal family has posted several photos of George, Charlotte and Louis, the three children of Kate and William, on social networks.

New photos of the grandchildren of Charles III have been published on social networks this Sunday on the occasion of Mother’s Day (which takes place in mid-March in the United Kingdom).

A snapshot published on the official account of the royal family, @KensingtonRoyal, features Kate Middleton with her three children George, Charlotte and Louis. The quartet poses on the branches of a tree.

Wide smile

Another photo, taken as the first by Matt Porteous, the photographer of the royal family, shows Kate Middleton with the youngest of the siblings, Louis. The mother and child appear all smiles in the image.

It is a family tradition. Prince William had unveiled in June 2022, on the occasion of Father’s Day, a photo with George, Charlotte and Louis taken during a trip to Jordan.

Kate and William’s last public appearance with their children George, Charlotte and Louis was at the Sandringham Christmas service last December. They had unveiled at this time an official Christmas card representing them all together.