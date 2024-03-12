Kate Middleton, devastated by what happened with the photograph of her reappearance

The Princess of Wales is devastated, as reported this morning by the British press. According to tabloid publications, Kate Middleton is suffering from the controversy generated around the edition he made of the photograph with her children with whom she wanted to congratulate Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom and for whose retouchings he already apologized, a long-awaited photograph because it was the first official one after his abdominal surgery was known..

Apparently, the former commoner only wanted the imagewhich had been taken by her husband, Prince William, then heir to the throne of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, came out as perfect as possible and decided to retouch it with his personal computer. Something that It is believed that he did it up to three times.

Her anger and grief would have been palpable yesterday for the press when she was caught leaving in a car. of the grounds of Windsor Castle together with her husband in the back seat, at which time she would have twisted her gesture and body to avoid meeting the eyes of the photographers, whose agencies, precisely, studied the image until removing it for the botched touches on the princess.

New: Princess of Wales pictured in car with Prince William after issuing apology over Photoshop furore. William is to attend the Commonwealth Day ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The Princess is understood to be attending a private appointment in Londonhttps://t.co/Qp6PlChLui — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) March 11, 2024

According to Daily Mail, The image would not have been taken by a professional who was commissioned to do the work by The Firm, but would have been Prince William himself. the one in charge of taking the photo of the discord.

What’s more, the media suggests that The job was carried out with a nearly £3,000 professional Canon camera.and that it was later the Princess of Wales who took up the baton to modify and perfect it in a way amateur.

We analyze the photograph of Kate Middleton with her children and find up to 17 digital retouches Find out what they are! https://t.co/hpMdx5k063 — Antena 3 Noticias (@A3Noticias) March 11, 2024

In fact, Kate Middleton is known to be a great fan of photography and many of the images that Kensington Palace officially distributes of her three children (Princes George, Charlotte and Louis) bear the copyright of the aristocrat. On this occasion, The Royal Family has refused to offer the press the original image so that the comparison can be made.