Kate wears a 65-euro blazer: a princess in the supermarket

Who do we have here standing so beaming in front of the freezer of a supermarket? That’s Princess Kate (41)!

In blue jeans and a double breasted white one Zara blazer (65.95 euros) the woman from Prince William (40) very excited in an “Iceland” branch in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire with a man. And it’s not her royal husband.

Kate casually went to the supermarket to promote her Shaping Us campaign Photo: Kensington Palace/PA Media/dpa

But the two of them don’t gossip about fruit or frozen pizza.

Kate has deepened the conversation with Richard Walker (42), the managing director of the supermarket chain “Iceland Foods”. To discuss how entrepreneurs can play a bigger role in supporting the little ones.

The princess stirred in the supermarket in a 65-euro blazer the drum of their “Shaping Us” campaign. With this, Kate wants to create awareness of how important early childhood is for a person’s development.

How indispensable love, care, listening, helping and supporting the children is for a generation of happy and healthy people to grow up.

You keep hearing about these “soft skills”, “i.e. creativity, cooperation, critical thinking, flexibility, resilience,” the princess discusses in the supermarket. “These are things that companies are looking for, and it’s really interesting to see that the foundations for these skills are often laid in the earliest years of our lives.” Clip posted to Kate and William’s Instagram page.

Kate’s counterpart listens attentively to the princess – and is certainly not only enthusiastic about her words, but also about her great look.

Above all, Kate has made the businessman think, says this one in another clip. About “what we can still do personally as parents, but also as a company”. He has installed an emoji board at the checkouts in his supermarkets to make it easier for children to deal with their emotions. “It’s how we try to start a conversation,” Walker said.

And Kate? The mom of three (George, 9, Charlotte, 7 and Louis, 4) think it’s “amazing”. Because that’s what it’s all about, says the princess. “That employees, customers, parents, grandparents and all of us know how important it is to look after the well-being of children.”