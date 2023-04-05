Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian): why she was afraid of being fired from Battlestar Galactica

Before playing Bo-Katan Kyrze in The MandalorianKatee Sackhoff rose to prominence in 2004 as Starbuck in the series Battlestar Galactica. A role that changed her career, but for which she could have been fired for an unlikely reason.
After more than two years of waiting, The Mandalorian made its big comeback on Disney+ with its season 3. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) embarked on a quest for redemption after reuniting with the adorable little Grogu. Bo-Katan Kyrze, played by Katee Sackhoff, came to his aid during a complicated moment on Mandalore. In an interview given to Télé-Loisirs, the actress mentioned Baby Yoda, and also returned to the beginnings of her career in science fiction. It was in 2004 that she became a star thanks to her role in Battlestar Galactica. An experience that could have been much shorter than expected.
Why Katee Sackhoff was afraid of being fired Battlestar Galactica
In our interview, Katee Sackhoff opened up about the hardest part of The Mandalorian. For her, it’s just remember some very technical phrases. Galleys that she has already experienced previously during her career. “In all science fiction series, one of the biggest difficulties is memorizing dialogues, memorizing words that you would never say in life. And at the same time, the audience has to feel like you know what you’re talking about.” she explained to us. At the start of the filming of the Battlestar Galactica series, Katee Sackhoff, then 24 years old, was even afraid of being fired because of it: “I always remember the first line of dialogue I had to say in Battlestar Galactica. At the time, I couldn’t pronounce it and I thought I was going to be fired and 20 years later, I can still pronounce it!“
How science fiction changed Katee Sackhoff’s career
Thanks to its role as Battlestar Galactica, Katee Sackhoff was able to breathe new life into her career and then starred in several science fiction series, a genre she particularly likes. “I didn’t want to play the stereotypical roles that I had the opportunity to play when I was 17 or 18 when I came to California. When I got the opportunity to audition for the role of Starbuck in Battlestar Galactica, I fought like crazy for it because I knew my career would change if people could see me in a new way.” she told us. And to add: “Science fiction has always been full of diverse and complicated characters, especially for female roles. It didn’t exist on television when I was younger. I felt drawn to that world because that’s where we found the funniest characters. I watched a lot of sci-fi with my dad and wanted to play characters, do shows that my dad would like.“
