KateGate: Kensington Palace sets a date for Kate Middleton’s soft return

In a mass she was seen for the last time officially (on December 25, in a Christmas ceremony) and in a mass will be her public reappearance. And it is that Kensington Palace is rapidly planning Catherine Middleton’s return to institutional activity after the fiasco with the botched communication strategy followed after telling the people on January 17 that the Princess of Wales had undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic of which they did not give more details, apart from the fact that it was not expected her discharge until after Easter.

A new statement to inform that he was already home, a photo as a co-pilot in his mother’s car, Carole Middleton, the poorly retouched image of the discord to congratulate Mother’s Day on social networks with his children, a new photo while accompanied Prince William by car and a video shopping at an organic farm in the Windsor area has not served to calm speculation and conspiracy theories about what is happening to the aristocrat: mental health problems, donation of a kidney to the king , Carlos III, infidelities in his marriage and a long etcetera, including death, Are the hypothesis that circulate on social networks and to which The Firm wants to end with one, according to The Daily Mirrorsoft return of the princess at the morning mass on Easter Sunday.

Ms informacin The Princess of Wales has been forced to give explanations after several agencies stopped distributing her first image after surgery.

This celebration takes place at St George’s Chapel, Windsoraccording to the information provided The Times, the same one where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Henry of the United Kingdom and Rachel Meghan Markle were married. The comeback will be earlier than expected because from the Royal House they see themselves incapable of stopping the rumors. In principle, The idea was that the Princess of Wales would not return to public activity until after April 17when their children’s vacation at school ended.

Smooth return

In accordance with The Daily Mirror, The princes are willing to try to stop this pressure on them that is doing so much damage to the reputation of the crown giving its consent to a soft return of the princess to also try to calm the social concern that exists around her state of health.

The person in charge of organizing this return of the future queen within the entire information maelstrom known as KateGate It’s Lieutenant Colonel Tom Whitehis new private secretary, who spent many years as Elizabeth II’s right-hand man.

