KateGate or how to manage one more Windsor controversy: some survivors

El KateGateas the entire issue surrounding Kate Middleton’s health has been called since Kensington Palace issued a statement in January to inform of the Princess of Wales’ scheduled abdominal operation without offering more details about it (with, after hospital discharge, two unofficial photos that were barely clear and another official one that was sloppily manipulated), It is just one more controversy within a family of survivors: the Windsors.

And the thing is that, without going too far, focusing only on contemporaries, the fingers of the hands are not enough to find examples of permanencestarting with Isabel Bowes-Lyon herself, at that time, The Queen Mother, which with its daily Dubonnet with gin passed the age of 100 (101, to be more exact). Then that day will come when his daughter, Isabel II, already being queen, it took more than a week to go to show her support to Aberfan (Wales), where an avalanche hit the mining town, and hit the Pantglas school; There, 116 children and 28 adults died, buried and suffocated under the mass of mud, debris and stones. That’s right, I sent her husband before, Philip of Edinburgh, who was also known for going off the deep end with his acid jokes to representatives of other countries, for whom he was accused of racism.

We bring three samples, as soon as possible, so that the reader does not lose count. And we return to racism (4), which was what Prince Harry and his wife, Rachel Meghan Markle, alleged to complain about how they were treated in private by the rest of the members of the royal family, which led them to the Megxit (5) and to be dispatched at ease in the memories Spare (In the shadow) and Oprah Winfried (6). What’s more, the Duke of Sussex, before becoming one, was very fond of parties, and we saw him naked (7) and even wearing a jacket with a swastika (8).

Enrique, likewise, has a military past, like his Uncle Andrés, who appeared on the list of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (9), which is why he was removed from his public duties as a member of the royal family. The youngest of the four was the favorite son of Elizabeth II, and he was married (and they continue to live together) with Sarah Ferguson, who was caught asking for money for her position (10) and was photographed while her lover sucked her foot (11).

And if it’s about lovers, remember those Chanel gifts that the now kings and formerly infidels exchanged to their respective (12): CArlos III and CAmila. The brand logo was its initials. Some horns that then naïve Lady Di discovered and soon publicly denounced (13). It was also said about her that He had a dear friend, a horseman, who could be the father of the youngest of his two children. (14). And a friend had Kate Middleton in Rose Hanbury until it emerged that she shared more things with Prince William (14), even last year’s Valentine’s Day (15)

Ms informacin The Marchioness of Cholmondeley came to the press in 2019, when the first rumors of an alleged affair with the son of Charles III emerged.

Let’s pull the brakes and get back to the KateGate. Looking back, What is happening with Kate Middleton is just another controversy (although it is true that it is also a breeding ground for all kinds of conspiracy theories), from which, the reader must not doubt, the Windsors will emerge unscathed. This is confirmed by Paco Lorente, marketing professor at the ESIC.

No strategy

In reality, this controversy is one more. That is to say, if the royal house, in this case, or the figure of Kate Middleton, in particular, came from a trajectory that was positivethat was very close to the people, that had more or less correct communication, maybe it wouldn’t have been overlooked. But This is just a new controversy that adds to all the others. And to the obscurantism that this brand is followinganalyzes the image management expert.

Likewise, he points out that, if they really had a communication strategy, they would realize the importance of context. She is absent and public opinion is very aware of each of the movements made by the family members. We must be very clear about what the context and environment around us are like to act. one way or another.

Therefore, for this type of retouched photographs, and in such a bad way, It will never be the time, but this is the least appropriate time there can be.. There is a lack of strategy. Both personal brand, of Kate Middleton as future queen, and of the royal house in general. We do not see a clear communication strategy, explains Lorente.

Related news

And he also points out how in a matter of weeks, with his obscurantism and blunders, They have blown up the reputation of someone who was known as the jewel in the crown.. The image of that apparent closeness has been lost, those smiles that were built around Kate Middleton, and even more so being a figure who came from the town, a commoner. And transparency, also vital in brands of this type.

The error? An attempt has been made to quell the controversy with those four lines of Kate Middleton saying that she had retouched the Mother’s Day snapshot herself, as a photographer amateur, but where is the original photo? Even the response to that controversy has no strategyExplain. It is better to do nothing than to do thisditch.