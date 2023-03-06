Kathryn Hahn 1st Trailer of Tiny Beautiful Things

Kathryn Hahn stars in the film adaptation of Cheryl Strayed’s best-selling book, Tiny Beautiful Things. Follow her journey as she helps others find hope and courage through her anonymous advice column.

Hulu is digging deep into the little good things that make life worth living.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first trailer for the Kathryn Hahn-led Hulu series, which shows a mother on the verge of a personal burn as she deals with divorce, grief and raising her teenage daughter.

“My life is a mess. My husband kicked me out a few days ago. My daughter hates me,” Hahn’s Claire said. “How did I get so far from who I wanted to be? What would I say to my 22-year-old self?”

Immediately she had some thoughts: “Stop worrying about whether you’re fat or not. Who cares? Stop obsessing about your nose. Your nose is perfect. Don’t take your mom for granted. She won’t be here forever”

Claire crumbles under the pressures of adulthood as she deals with the stress of losing her marriage, and finding her daughter despite her disapproval.

All the while, memories show her in her early 20s — when she really believed her life would have ended differently.

That’s when she came up with the idea of writing an advice column, not a job Claire currently considers qualified to do.

The relationship with her daughter is similar to her life with her mother. “Someday you’re going to think back to that Christmas when your mom gave you a mustard yellow coat,” Claire says, while an adult version of her cries over the coat on the front porch. “Don’t hold it and say it’s too bulky because your mother will die in the spring and that coat will be the last thing she will give you.”

Tensions with his own daughter. “I hope you’re not my mother,” the teenager said.

“I could die tomorrow, and if I die, you’ll never forgive yourself because that will be the last word you’ll ever say to me,” Claire replied.

But her daughter still has one thing in the air: “You’re not the only one who could die tomorrow — me too.”

The trailer asks, “What does healing mean? Moving on? Letting go?”

The series is based on the love and life advice from Cheryl Strayed, author of the New York Times bestselling Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar. In a conversation with PEOPLE, Strayed shared what it’s like to work with Hahn.

“She was funny and deep and vulnerable and smart and different in this remarkable way, and she acted like all of us,” Strayed said of Hahn. “I’m honored that she took on the role. She’s brilliant.”

The series, produced by Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, isn’t the first time Strayed has worked with a woman in Hollywood. She is also the author of Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail and has consulted on films directed by Witherspoon.

“The long road to adapting Tiny Beautiful Things to TV started with the friendship that Reese, Laura, and I formed when we were making Wild together,” Strayed tells PEOPLE. “We knew we wanted to collaborate on another project because, quite simply, it’s so much fun to work with people you love and respect. Of course, when Lauren Levy Neustadter, Liz Tigelaar, Kathryn Hahn et al. It will only deepen and broaden the many others that have joined.”

She added: “I’ve often said ‘we’re all sweethearts’ and I believe that’s true when making this show. There’s a little bit of truth and beauty to everyone involved in bringing it out to the world.”