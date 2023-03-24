Kawhi borders on perfection and leaves the West red hot

Chicago (USA), Mar 23 (EFE) an NBA Western Conference in which balance reigns, with just two games difference between the Angelenos, fifth, and the Utah Jazz, twelfth.

CLIPPERS 127 – THUNDER 105

Without Paul George, who will be out for about three weeks after the dangerous knee injury suffered 48 hours earlier against the Thunder themselves, the Clippers sealed a great victory led by a stellar Kawhi.

Leonard signed 32 points with thirteen of fifteen in shots from the field and three of four in triples.

The Angelenos sealed a 34-11 run between the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fifth, extending to 49-21 since trailing 65-68.

They are now fifth (39-35), while the Thunder are eighth (36-37).

NETS 114 – CAVALIERS 116

A three-pointer by Isaac Okoro with 0.7 seconds to go capped off the Cavaliers’ comeback in the Nets field, on a night in which Donovan Mitchell had 31 points and Evan Mobley had 26, with 16 rebounds.

The Cavaliers scored six points in a disastrous last minute for the Nets, who suffered their fifth consecutive loss and dropped to seventh in the East, which would force them to go through the play-in to qualify for the playoffs. Cleveland is fourth in the East and has won eight in the last ten games.

The best of Jacque Vaughn’s men was Mikal Bridges, with 32 points.

PELICANS 115 – HORNETS 96

Brandon Ingram signed the first triple double of his career, with thirty points, eleven rebounds and ten assists in the resounding victory of the Pelicans over the Hornets, bottom of the East.

Lithuanian Jonas Valanciunas contributed a powerful double double of twenty points and 19 rebounds.

The Pelicans continued their growth with their third consecutive win and placed ninth (36-37), with the same record as Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks.

MAGIC 116 – KNICKS 111

A great game by Italian Paolo Banchero, with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals, led the Magic to victory over the Knicks.

The New Yorkers, without Jalen Brunson, suffered their third consecutive defeat, despite 25 points from Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley.

.

Classifications:

. Eastern Conference:

.1. Milwaukee Bucks 52-20

.2. Boston Celtics 50-23

.3. Philadelphia 76ers 49-23

.4. Cleveland Cavaliers 47-28

.5. New York Knicks 42-33

.6. Miami Heat 40-34

.7. Brooklyn Nets 39-34

.8. Atlanta Hawks 36-37

.9. Toronto Raptors 35-38

10. Chicago Bulls 34-38

11. Indiana Pacers 33-40

12.Washington Wizards 32-41

13. Orlando Magic 31-43

14. Charlotte Hornets 23-51

15. Detroit Pistons 16-57

. Western Conference:

.1. Denver Nuggets 49-24

.2. Memphis Grizzlies 45-27

.3. Sacramento Kings 43-29

.4. Phoenix Suns 38-34

.5. LA Clippers 39-35

.6. Golden State Warriors 38-36

.7. Minnesota Timberwolves 37-37

.8. Oklahoma City Thunder 36-37

.9. Dallas Mavericks 36-37

10. LA Lakers 36-37

11. New Orleans Pelicans 36-37

12. Utah Jazz 35-37

13. Portland Trail Blazers 32-40

14. San Antonio Spurs 19-54

15. Houston Rockets 18-55