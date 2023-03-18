Keep going: Hasebe before extra time

Old master Makotot Hasebe (39) is facing the next extension at Eintracht Frankfurt. According to ‘Bild’, talks are underway between the Japanese defender and sports director Markus Krösche. The clear trend: Hasebe will extend his contract by another year. The announcement could come soon.

Hasebe has been under contract with Eintracht for almost nine years and has played a total of 279 competitive games for the Hessians. In 2008, the model professional switched from the Urawa Red Diamonds to VfL Wolfsburg. After a year at 1. FC Nürnberg (2012/14), he finally ended up in Frankfurt and over the years has become a crowd favourite.

