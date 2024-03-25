Kendrick Lamar shows affection in Spanish at Mexico festival

MEXICO CITY.- Sometimes you don’t need to speak to be able to communicate in another language and this is what the American rapper demonstrated. Kendrick Lamar who created special visuals for his stellar presentation at the festival Ax Ceremony Mexico City.

The public was impatient, since the start of Lamar’s concert was postponed 20 minutes and since it was the most anticipated of the day, a good part of the 55,000 attendees on the first day of the festival were dressed in t-shirts and sweatshirts of the artist and excited to see to the rapper, who had not performed in Mexican territory since 2017.

Kendrick Lamar-3-AP.jpg Rapper Kendrick Lamar during his presentation at the AX Festival Ceremony in Bicentenario Park in Mexico City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. AP/Marco Ugarte

On the giant screens of the main stage of the Bicentennial Park in the capital, where the 11th edition of Ceremonia was held, this message appeared in white letters on a black background: Mexico! I want to express my love to you for welcoming me back to this beautiful country. It’s been a long time since we last saw each other, but I’ve felt your energy all these years. Tonight we will be free.

The artist, winner of the Pulitzer Prize and 17 Grammy Awards, also included translations of verses from his songs into Spanish throughout his concert, presented as if they were headlines from a fictional newspaper called, like a real one from Mexico, The universal. United in Grief, Loyalty y DNA were some of the songs he performed accompanied by a group of male dancers dressed, like him, in tailored suits. Lamar also wore thick green gloves and a white blanket with black figures as his headdress. The dancers gave rhythm to their music with contemporary dance steps that achieved greater expressiveness.

Kendrick Lamar and the universal love of love

Lamar, who said in English that he would try to return to the country sooner, said goodbye with another message written in Spanish.

Let’s light the sky and show the world that love is also the universal language. I hope you feel my energy, just as I feel yours. Thank you Mexico. Love forever, he expressed.

