Kenya postpones the arrival of its police force to Haiti

NAIROBI.- The government of Kenya announced that it has postponed the deployment of its police force, which was scheduled to lead the Multinational Security Support Mission, aimed at containing the wave of criminal violence in Haiti following the resignation of the prime minister Ariel Henry .

“Circumstances have undergone a substantial change with the resignation of the prime minister,” explained the secretary general of the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing’Oei .

Consequently, the government awaits the formation of a new administration to conclude preparations and send approximately 1,000 agents to the country, in coordination with the new Caribbean executive. This deployment aims to ensure unrestricted access to humanitarian aid.

“Without a political administration in Haiti there is no anchor on which a police deployment can rest, therefore the government will wait for a new constitutional authority to be installed in Haiti, before making further decisions in this regard,” added Sing’Oei.

However, the official assured that Kenya remains committed to “providing leadership” to the international mission, approved by the UN Security Council in October.

The UN Security Council approved the sending of an international security force to Haiti in a decision considered historic, requested by the Haitian government itself in an effort to stop the violence of criminal gangs.

In response to the announcement of Kenyathe United States stated that it saw no need to delay the mission.

“Of course, I would be concerned about any delay, but we don’t think a delay is necessary,” State Department spokesperson told reporters. Matthew Miller.

Henry, currently stranded in Puerto Rico, announced his resignation in a national speech, presented shortly before to the Council of Ministers, amid the escalation of violence in recent days that prevented him from returning to the country due to an official international tour. The current government will remain until a new Presidential Council is appointed.

Likewise, he regretted that for more than eleven weeks the country has experienced an increase in acts of violence, which have affected the population through murders, attacks, looting and the destruction of public and private buildings.

Source: With information from Europa Press and AFP