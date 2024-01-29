Kenyan runners dominate the Life Time Miami Marathon

Kenyan runners once again demonstrated their ability to win the world’s main marathons, this time dominating the Life Time Miami Marathon in its 2024 edition, taking three of the four titles in both categories, as do the top three medals in the men’s and women’s races.

George Onyancha became the second runner to win the 22nd annual Marathon twice, while Leah Rotich surpassed the 2023 champion, Damaris Areba to win the women’s race by 12 seconds in a sprint to the finish line.

And after dreaming of winning the Miami Half Marathon, the Kenyan Solomon Kagimbi went out and did exactly that, clocking the fourth-fastest time (1:04:29) in history and his fastest time on American soil.

Life Time Miami Marathon-courtesy.jpg The Life Time Miami Marathon will take place this coming Sunday, January 28, at 6:00 am Courtesy/11:11 Public Relations

Duathlon world champion Joselyn Brea won the women’s Half Marathon (1:15:51).

The sold-out Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon on Sunday featured 18,000 runners from 49 states and 77 countries. The USTAF-certified and Boston Marathon-qualified course offered the best views of Miami’s skyline and waterways during the 26.2-mile and 13.1-mile races.

A luxury in Miami:

Runners were able to witness the South Florida sunrise nearly an hour into the race, and gleaming cruise ships docked in the Port of Miami highlighted the view across the water.

Onyancha, a 30-year-old farmer who grows corn, bananas and tea in the Kisii region of Kenya, joins Guatemalan Luis Rivera Gonzales in the Miami Marathon record book as a two-time winner. Rivera González won titles in 2013 and 2015.

“I feel very happy to have won this race because it was hot and the competition was greater this year than last year,” Onyancha said in a statement. “I know the course well because I won here last year.”