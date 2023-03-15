Kerttu Niskanen chases the distance cup victory in Falun – little brother Iivo has the flu and gave up

The World Cup in cross-country skiing is coming to an end. Finland is sending a large squad to the weekend’s competitions in Falun. The biggest blue-white interest is directed at Kerttu Niskanen, who tops the distance cup.

Finland participates with a large contingent in Falun. The Skiing Association has appointed 21 skiers to the Swedish Ski Games.

However, two of the biggest stars were missing: Krista Pärmäkoski suffered from corona immediately after the WC and Iivo Niskanen blev förkyld after he came from Slovenia.

– The five-mile in Planica was a disappointment. The only thing I brought home was the flu. I have to stand over Falun, writes Niskanen on Instagram.

He won the Men’s Distance Cup last winter but this season has been a struggle. He hopes to make a comeback with the Lahtis Games next weekend.

– My goal is that I will also celebrate something other than just the 100th anniversary of the Lahti Ski Games, he writes.

Kerttu Niskanen Toppar distanscupen

Iivo’s older sister Kerttu Niskanen has a lot at stake in Falun. She tops the distance cup with seven points to the credit of runner-up Jessie Diggins. The fight for victory is between these two, as the third Tiril Udnes Weng has 133 points up to Niskanen.

The remaining World Cup program speaks for Niskanen. In Falun is Niskanen’s favorite distance, ten kilometers classic with an individual start on the program and during the closing weekend in Lahtis the ladies ride 20 kilometers classic with a mass start. As is well known, Niskanen is better at classical than skating, while Diggins has had a hard time asserting himself in competitions with classical technique this winter.

If Niskanen wins the distance cup, she will be awarded 50,000 euros in prize money. Second place gets 40,000 and third 30,000 euros. In the current season, she has already collected over 100,000 euros in prize money.

The last time I won the Finnish Dam won the distance cup in 2007/08, Virpi Kuitunen also won the world cup.

In the World Cup total, the close positions feel cast. Number one Tiril Udnes Weng has a lead of 145 points over Diggins, who is second, while Niskanen is 96 points behind the American. Diggins is likely to pick up more points than Niskanen in the three remaining sprint events, two of which are decided by freestyle.

Remaining World Cup events: Falun 17 March 10 km classic

Falun 18 March Sprint, freestyle

Falun 19 mars Mixedstafett 4 x 5 km Tallinn 21 March Sprint, freestyle Lahti March 24 Team sprint

Lahti March 25 Sprint, classic

Lahti March 26 20 km classic, mass start