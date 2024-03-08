Keys to the Rust tragedy, for which Alec Baldwin faces trial

SANTA FE.- A New Mexico jury found a western movie weapons supervisor guilty Rust for the involuntary homicide of the director of photography in a shooting fatal with a gun held by the actor and producer Alec Baldwin who now faces his own judgment.

Baldwin, the film’s lead actor and co-producer, was pointing the gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on a film set outside Santa Fe in October 2021, when the gun went off, killing and wounding her. to director Joel Souza. Baldwin has said that he pulled the hammer, but not the trigger, and that the gun discharged.

Baldwin pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter ahead of his trial scheduled for July.

The film’s weapons supervisor, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine after being found guilty Wednesday on the same charge. A sentencing date has not been set for her. She was acquitted of a charge of tampering with evidence.

Here are some key points about the case against Baldwin:

Who was Halyna Hutchins?

Hutchins, who was 42 when he died, grew up on a remote Soviet military base and worked on documentaries in Eastern Europe before studying film in Los Angeles and embarking on a promising film career.

She described herself in social media posts as a restless dreamer and adrenaline addict. Before Rust, His credits included the crime drama Blindfire, the horror movie Darlin and the thriller of 2020 Archenemy.

Friends and family said that she was very loved and had a magnetic personality.

Hutchins’ parents and sister responded to Gutirrez-Reed’s sentencing by saying they had always wanted accountability for his death. “We hope that the justice system continues to ensure that all others responsible for Halyna’s death face the legal consequences of her actions,” said a statement from her attorney, Gloria Allred.

The filming of Rust She moved to Montana after Hutchins’ death under a legal agreement with her husband, Matthew Hutchins, in which she became executive producer of the film.

What is Alec Baldwin facing?

Prosecutors dismissed an earlier manslaughter charge against Baldwin after being told that the gun he was holding may have been modified prior to the shooting and was likely malfunctioning.

A new analysis of the weapon opened the way for prosecutors to restart the case. A jury indicted Baldwin on the same charge in January. The indictment alleges that Baldwin caused Hutchins’ death either through negligence or “complete disregard for or indifference to safety.”

If convicted, the charge carries a possible prison sentence of up to 18 months.

You go for prosecution

The indictment offers prosecutors two alternative standards for charging Baldwin. One will be based on negligent use of a firearm.

The most recent analysis of the weapons, conducted by Forensic Science Services in Arizona, casts doubt on Baldwin’s version of events. He concluded that: “the trigger must be pulled or depressed enough to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer from the evidence revolver.”

An FBI expert testified at Gutirrez-Reed’s trial that the revolver used by Baldwin was fully functional and had safety features when it arrived at an FBI laboratory. The expert said he had to hit the fully cocked gun with a sledgehammer and break it for it to fire without pulling the trigger.

A second alternative for prosecutors is to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Baldwin caused Hutchins’ death without due caution or circumspection, also defined as: “an act committed with complete disregard or indifference to the safety of others.”

The actor’s defense

Baldwin’s lawyers say Hutchins’ death was a terrible tragedy, but that prosecutors are misguided in their attempts to secure a conviction against him.

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney, Jason Bowles, told jurors at her trial that the weapons supervisor was being used as a convenient scapegoat for the producers of Rust, including Baldwin. Bowles suggested that Baldwin went off script when he pointed the gun at Hutchins.

Investigators have found no video recordings of the shooting.

Messages seeking comment were sent to Baldwin’s spokesman and an attorney without a response Wednesday.

