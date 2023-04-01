KfW IPEX-Bank: Belgin Rudack takes over as CEO

KfW IPEX-Bank

Frankfurt am Main (ots)

On April 1, 2023, Belgin Rudack will take over as CEO of KfW IPEX-Bank. She succeeds Klaus R. Michalak, who left the company as planned on March 31, 2023 and entered retirement.

“The past three months have been interesting and have confirmed my decision,” erläutert Belgin Rudack. “I encountered a highly motivated and qualified workforce and have developed a deep understanding of our issues. The main goal of our bank over the next few years will be to accompany our customers on their transformation path to a sustainable future and to position ourselves internally in such a way that we can do this effectively and profitably at the same time.”

In January, Rudack joined the management of KfW IPEX-Bank, which is responsible for export and project financing within the KfW banking group. Previously, she was CEO of Creditplus Bank AG, a company of the French Crédit Agricole Group. She has held this position since 2017.

In the future, KfW IPEX-Bank will focus even more on supporting its customers’ transformation process on the way to greenhouse gas neutrality and financing future technologies for this purpose.

+++++

About KfW IPEX-Bank

KfW IPEX-Bank is responsible for export and project financing within KfW Bankengruppe. With the structuring of medium and long-term financing for German and European exports, infrastructure investments and raw material security as well as environmental and climate protection projects all over the world, it supports domestic companies in key industrial sectors on the global markets.

As a transformation bank, it finances future technologies to accompany the change to a sustainable society – in all three dimensions of economy, environment and social affairs. With demanding sector guidelines for CO2-intensive sectors, KfW IPEX-Bank ensures that its financing is compatible with the goals of the Paris climate protection agreement. With its GHG accounting, it is pursuing the goal of achieving a greenhouse gas-neutral portfolio by 2050.

It has extensive industry, structuring and country expertise, assumes leading roles in financing consortia and actively involves other banks, institutional investors and insurance companies. It is managed as a legally independent group company and is represented in the most important economic and financial centers in the world.

Original content from: KfW IPEX-Bank, transmitted by news aktuell