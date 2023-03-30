Kicillof defended the increase in public employees and again criticized the Court

Governor Axel Kicillof defended the increase in the number of public employees in the province of Buenos Aires and criticized the Supreme Court of Justice for the ruling in favor of the City of Buenos Aires (CABA) on co-participating funds.

He was at the head of the presentation of the “Municipios a la Obra” program in the Golden Room of the Government House, where he was accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Martín Insaurralde, and the Ministers of Infrastructure and Public Services, Leonardo Nardini, of Government, Cristina Álvarez Rodríguez, and Treasury and Finance, Pablo López.

Concerning the closing of the brief speech he gave, Kicillof criticized María Eugenia Vidal without mentioning her for not having completed works started during the previous administration and justified the increase in workers in the public administration by saying that “if the population grows, the number has to grow of schools, hospitals, police stations, asphalt, and that only in infrastructure”. “We built 151 schools, I don’t know if they expect the bricks to give classes by themselves. If we increase the number of schools, hospitals, each of the benefits such as civil registries, and yes, the number of workers will have to increase of the province of Buenos Aires,” he said.

And he added: “They are police officers, firefighters, nurses, doctors… Yes, the number of public employees has increased because we are increasing the responses that our government gives. We are increasing the rights of the people of Buenos Aires and I have no problem recognizing it, let’s go to continue making rights grow,” he added.

In this context, he strongly criticized the Supreme Court of Justice, saying that “we are facing a maneuver, a repellent decision, as well as an illegal one, which seeks to extract resources from all the Argentine provinces in favor of a jurisdiction that is a city, and it is the richest city in the country,” he said, referring to the ruling on co-participating funds. “We are inaugurating new penitentiaries, new wardens, and in the City of Buenos Aires, how long has it been since a hospital has been inaugurated?”, he asked himself.

After affirming that “there is no logic in taking resources away from the provinces, including ours”, and that “we do things with a lot of effort, that’s why we need the resources”, he assured that “we are not going to let them take away even a weight based on illegal maneuvers”.