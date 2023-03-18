Kick off for the duel between Toronto FC and Inter Miami

The teams will have to do their best to get the three points that they failed to add on the last date. The last result of the local team was a draw at 1, while the visit lost its last game of the tournament.

On the previous date, Toronto FC went away with just one point after getting a 1-for-1 draw against Columbus Crew SC. With 1 draw and 1 game lost, this is how the recent history advances in the current season of the tournament, with 4 goals scored and 5 against in those games.

Inter Miami fell 0-1 to New York City FC.

Alex Chilowicz was appointed as the main referee for the match at BMO Field.

Toronto FC lineup today

Bob Bradley fielded a 4-5-1 lineup with Sean Johnson defending goal; Matt Hedges, Sigurd Rosted, Richie Laryea and Raoul Petretta at the back; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Michael Bradley, Federico Bernardeschi, Jonathan Osorio and Brandon Servania in midfield; and with Deandre Kerr in attack.

Inter Miami formation today

For his part, Phil Neville came out to play with a 4-4-2 strategy, with Drake Callender in goal; Christopher McVey, Harvey Neville, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Franco Negri on the defensive line; Jean Mota, Bryce Duke, Rodolfo Pizarro and Nicolás Stefanelli in midfield; and Corentin Jean and Josef Martínez up front.

