Kick-off in the new Dornbirn working space

Dornbirn. To develop viable answers to urgent questions such as climate protection, sustainability and a successful cooperation, the WirkRaum would like to be the right place for this. With a photo exhibition by a Colombian photo collective, the WirkRaum is now starting its activities.

The new effective space, in which Caritas wants to cultivate hospitality together with various partners, should be a place to “promote impulses for a good change and to bundle energies for more togetherness and sustainability”. An essential element for the idea of ​​networking and interaction is the effective space as a place for co-working and workshops – these offers will be possible from June.





©Caritas/Philipp Mück



Store window

At the start, Caritas director Walter Schmolly and project manager Claudio Tedeschi invited to an artistic vernissage of a Colombian photo collective. For Walter Schmolly, the fact that the work space has not yet been completely remodeled was a symbol that “development processes must also be approached flexibly in the future. We want to strengthen the impulses for change and be a showcase to show ways to improve things.” Nature conservation lawyer Katharina Lins also emphasized: “We have to shape life in the north of this earth in such a way that people in the south can survive.” She linked her life to that urgent appeal to treat nature more considerately. This Artist in Residence project was implemented in cooperation with the Vorarlberg Climate Alliance and was financially supported by ADA as part of the awareness campaign for the SDGs (Global Sustainability Goals of the UN) under the motto “Rebels of Change”.





©Caritas/Philipp Mück



Photo works can be seen until May 26th

In their home region of Chocó, the three young artists Paula OG, Jeisson Riascos and Andrés Mosquera have created impressive photo works for the

rights of women and minorities and for climate protection. Now they are showing their work in the WirkRaum under the title “Voces desde el Río – Voices from the River”. There were also pictures of students from BG Dornbirn and BORG Schoren, which were created as part of workshops with the artist collective. The photographic works can be viewed from May in the WirkRaum Dornbirn, Bahnhofstrasse 9.