Kidney stone: see the first symptoms | metropolises

Kidney stones, better known as kidney stones, are a painful condition that affect approximately 10 million Brazilians, according to data from the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU). Stones are hard masses that form in the urinary tract and can cause severe pain, bleeding, infections, and blockage of urinary flow.

Stones are common among people whose diet is very high in animal protein, vitamin C, or who don’t drink enough water. The condition, which can also be hereditary, is more common in young adults.

“We only know that someone has kidney stones through the image exam. However, it starts with a huge amount of pain in the back, which people compare to the pain of childbirth — but there is no medical scale to prove this”, warns nephrologist Luiz Roberto de Sousa Ulisses, coordinator of the Renal Transplantation Program Hospital Santa Lucia, in Brasilia.

The intense pain starts in the back and radiates towards the perineal region, where the genitals are located. What hurts is not the formation of stones, but the body’s attempt to expel them. The nephrologist highlights other symptoms in addition to pain:

Blood in the urine;

Nausea and vomiting;

Blockage of urine flow, in severe cases;

Fever only in cases of infection due to the stone.

Treatment and prevention

Ulisses recommends that people be aware of a family history of kidney stones to avoid flare-ups. “It becomes a crisis when the stone wants to come out, when it hurts. So, I always draw attention to family history, drinking at least two liters of water and monitoring with a nephrologist, ”he says.

In addition to dehydration, kidney stones can be linked to poor diet. One way to prevent it is to eat citrus fruits rich in citrate, a substance that keeps the PH of the urine at an adequate level to prevent the formation of stones.

In severe cases, people may have surgery in which doctors insert a temporary tube into the urethra to bypass the stone that is causing the blockage. Another option is to disintegrate the stone using sound waves directed at the body. The fragments are eliminated through the urine.

