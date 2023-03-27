Kiefer Sutherland returns to the screen with ‘Rabbit Hole’

Mexico City.- Won over by movies he watched growing up, such as Three Days of the Condor (1975) and Death Marathon (1976), Kiefer Sutherland decided to dedicate his acting life to spy thriller dramas.

His new challenge is to play John Weir, a private agent who operates in the world of industrial espionage in the United States, in the series Rabbit Hole: A Game of Lies, written and directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, which arrives this Monday at Paramount+ .

“It all started with a conversation I had with John and Glenn, the people who created this story. They wanted a show with the perspective of ’70s movies.

“For me it is one of the most iconic periods of cinema in the United States. I grew up watching these stories, they are films with which I wanted to become an actor and of which I wanted to be a part one day,” Sutherland said in an interview.

The 56-year-old actor consolidated his career by playing Jack Bauer, an FBI antiterrorism agent, in the series 24, which lasted eight seasons and with which he won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

“I will always be grateful to the past generations, because they were fans of 24, they gave me the ability to do this job that I love so much. I know many will watch this series for that.

“The new generations control what they want to see, how and when, that is an authentic experience, I am excited about what the future holds for me,” he added.

But to play Weir, who is falsely accused of murder by a mysterious individual, the actor doesn’t try to shed his past characters, rather he prefers to find new nuances to balance his story.

“When we started talking about the language of the show, the description they gave me to create Weir was: ‘Many layers and somewhat complicated.’ I felt trapped, I knew it would be interesting for me as an actor to try and balance,” he said. .

Weir went from being a hunter to suddenly being hunted, so over the course of eight episodes, he will desperately try to clear his name, facing off against people more powerful than himself.

“I always try to identify with my characters, even if they’re not a good person, I think I always manage to understand them.

“He falls in love with a girl he never should have and that’s a fantastic contradiction. He has this power and facility with numbers, he’s neurotic and he’s not so self-confident at times, those are things that make him interesting and that make him it does a 180-degree turn,” said the actor from Cuenta Conmigo (1986).

Completing the cast of Rabbit Hole are Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink and Rob Yang.