For example, as part of the “de-occupation”, the Crimean bridge with the road and rail connection to the Russian heartland should be demolished, Danilov said on Facebook on Sunday. He described the representatives of the power apparatus in Moscow as “garbage”.

According to Danilov, the civil servants in Crimea, who sided with the Russian occupiers when it annexed the country in 2014, are being purged along the lines of Germany’s denazification after World War II. The collaborators and traitors of the Ukrainian state are to be held accountable in criminal proceedings, according to step 2 of the plan.

“A comprehensive program of ‘detoxification’ will be implemented”

Danilov also made a special mention of judges, prosecutors and members of the security forces who had sided with Russia in 2014. Russians who settled in Crimea after February 2014 are to be expelled. Land purchases and other contracts would be annulled.

“A comprehensive program of ‘detoxification’ is being implemented, which will neutralize the consequences of the long-term influence of Russian propaganda on the public consciousness of part of the population of the peninsula,” writes Danilov in item 9. In addition, all political prisoners, including many Crimean -Tatars to be released immediately.

Russian state media are also reporting on the Kiev plan

Nuclear power Russia has repeatedly threatened to defend Crimea by any means necessary. In addition, Moscow warned the West not to encourage Kiev to recapture Crimea by supplying arms. The Ukrainian leadership, on the other hand, had appealed to the West not to be impressed by Moscow’s nuclear threats in the conflict. There had been several drone attacks in Crimea, some with deaths and injuries.

Russian state media also reported on Danilov’s plan. The governor of the Crimean metropolis of Sevastopol, Mikhail Raswoschajew, called on people not to be impressed by the statements made by the “sick people” in Kiev. “You have to heal them, and our military is taking care of that right now,” he said, referring to Russia’s war against Ukraine.