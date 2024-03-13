Kiko Rivera joins a hypothetical promotion of Deportivo de la Corua: You already have a DJ for the party

Very soon we will be releasing a new single that is going to be a hit. It’s going to be a fantasy song that everyone is going to learn very quickly. It will take the listener to a very cool time in her life and it will take them to summer. With these words, spoken in an interview with AS last May, Kiko Rivera announced the premiere of El Mambo, a song that has surpassed all expected records and has more than 50 million listeners.

Social networks allowed El Mambo to penetrate among the youngest people after a somewhat hesitant start. Quickly, thanks to TikTok, half of Spain was singing to that criminal, a good but bad face. The passage of time ended up introducing the topic into the football locker room.

The Twitter account of Deportivo de la Corua, in fact, published a video after beating Osasuna B in Tajonar (0-4) in which the members of the squad sang the chords of El Mambo. The Dpor only wrote the emoticon of a pineapple, but the comments quickly filled with requests for the music producer, a self-confessed Sevillista, to make an appearance.

Rivera’s response has taken almost twenty days to arrive, but it has finally arrived. Isabel Pantoja’s son has also demonstrated absolute knowledge of the current reality of the team coached by Imanol Idikez and has tweeted: I hadn’t seen it. I love Corua, its people and of course that great team that is twinned with my Seville. Glory to you.

I had not seen it! I love Corua and its people and of course this great team that is twinned with me @SevillaFC Glory to you. If the team moves up a category you already have a DJ for the Party. Long live Sports — KIKO RIVERA (@riverakiko) March 13, 2024

Not content with this, he has even offered to officiate the party in case the Herculean team finally achieves the goal it has been pursuing for the last four years: promotion to the Second Division and, therefore, its return to professional football. . If you upgrade, you already have a DJ for the party. Long live the Dpor, it has settled.

In the interview cited above, Rivera already expressed his passion for Deportivo. I am very Dpor, because we are brothers. I have enjoyed Riazor many times. One of my best friends has a restaurant across the street and the truth is that I really enjoy Dpor. It’s a shame he is where he is and I hope they can be promoted as soon as possible. Just like Málaga, which has fallen into the hole and, although it does not get along with Sevilla, it is a shame that they are in the condition they are in, he said.