Killer Mike breaks silence on his arrest at the Grammys

MIAMI.- During the non-televised Grammy gala, the rapero Killer Mike It won the awards for best rap song, best rap performance and best rap album. However, in the middle of the celebration, and after receiving his awards, it emerged that the artist had been arrested.

A video that went viral online, which was captured by a reporter from The Hollywood Reporter, showed how the interpreter of Scientist & Engineers was escorted in handcuffs by agents from the Police Department. los angeles within the Crypto.com Arena.

Minutes later it was learned that the measure was carried out due to an altercation that arose before Killer Mike and his team entered the premises, and the authorities called it a misdemeanor.

Two days later, the rapper addressed the situation.

What happened to Killer Mike?

The artist explained that the situation arose in the midst of a confusion about the ticket that corresponded to them to enter the Crypto.com Arena; and it was at that moment that there was a confrontation with a security guard.

“As you can imagine, there was a lot going on and there was some confusion about which door my team and I should enter through. We had an overzealous security guard, but my team and I have the utmost confidence that I will eventually be released from office.” “, he expressed through a statement that was shared by the People magazine.

Likewise, he sent a thank you to his fans, followers and colleagues, who have contacted his people expressing their concern and wondering if the rapper is okay.

“I really appreciate the concern and support, but I’m better than fine,” he stressed.

In that same order, Mike once again extended his gratitude to the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, and noted that after this professional step, his family also received wonderful news.

Embed First and foremost, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my wife, Shay. You have held me down through thick and thin, and I couldn’t be prouder to be your husband and share this award with you. pic.twitter.com/oHXHqsrS48 Killer Mike (@KillerMike) February 6, 2024

“We are incredibly proud and we are enjoying this moment. I am also grateful that one of my prayers was answered: the day after winning the Grammy, I found out that my son, who has been on the list for a kidney for years, finally has a game. Obviously, we’re elated.”

In X, the singer shared a heartfelt message to his wife.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to my wife, Shay. You have sustained me through thick and thin, and I couldn’t be more proud to be your husband and share this award with you,” he wrote.

A source told People that the rapper’s legal team is confident he will soon be released. “The facts of the case, when revealed, will demonstrate that Mike did not commit the alleged crime and will be exonerated.”