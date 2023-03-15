Killing of 12-year-olds in Freudenberg: That’s what’s happening with the suspects now

At the crime scene in the forest, the securing of evidence continued on Tuesday.Image: IMAGO/Rene Traut

This case is currently shocking all of Germany: in Freudenberg, a small town near Siegen in North Rhine-Westphalia, two girls are said to have killed twelve-year-old Luise. Her body, found in a forest embankment, was covered with numerous knife wounds, according to the police, the seventh grader bled to death. The two girls, aged 12 and 13, confessed to killing Luise.

Rescuers transport the student’s body away. Image: dpa / Roberto Pfeil

The fact that the alleged perpetrators are still children makes the crime particularly disturbing and pushes the judiciary to its limits. How should the suspects be dealt with who, because of their young age, cannot be prosecuted for the crime?

watson has summarized the answers to these and other pressing questions below.

What happened to Luise in Freudenberg?



Twelve-year-old Luise left the home of a friend in Freudenberg at 5:30 p.m. last Saturday. On the way home she then disappeared, and the parents called the police at 7:45 p.m.

With sniffer dogs, drones and a helicopter, the officers searched a forest area that Luise had to cross on her way home. According to information from the population, a police dog handler found Luise’s body on Sunday near a cycle path that was already in the Rhineland-Palatinate area.

View of a tunnel near where the murdered girl Luise was found. There is no cell phone reception in the area.Image: dpa / Roberto Pfeil

The investigators tracked down the suspected girls because their statements from an initial interrogation contradicted those of other interrogators. In the presence of parents and psychologists, they were therefore questioned again on Monday. Confronted with the contradictions, they are said to have finally confessed to the crime.

What was the motive behind the killing?



The children knew each other, said the responsible investigators on Tuesday at a press conference. Where from, however, was not disclosed. No information was given about the motive for the crime. In general, the authorities conspicuously reserved with information. This is because the alleged perpetrators are still children themselves and need to be protected, explained the chief public prosecutor in Koblenz, Mario Mannweiler. He only said this much:

“What might be a motive for a child to commit an act might not be apparent to an adult.”

The amount of stitches on Luise’s body suggested that “some emotions were involved”. According to media reports, there was a dispute between the children before the crime, but this has not been confirmed. The alleged perpetrators are not known to the police, so they have not yet committed any other crimes.

What the police need to find out



In addition to the still open question about the motive, So far there is no trace of the murder weapon either. In addition, it is still unclear what Luise was doing in the impassable area where her body was found. To get home, she would have had to walk in the opposite direction.

In Freudenberg, the sympathy after the terrible crime is great. Image: dpa / Roberto Pfeil

The identity of the alleged perpetrators is also kept secret by the authorities to protect them. On Tiktok, some users meanwhile state that they have identified the two. Posts from the accounts in question are currently being commented on with numerous hate messages.

Acts of violence by children in Germany It is rare for children under the age of 14 to commit violent crimes such as serious physical injury, sexual abuse, manslaughter or murder.

In 2021, the number of suspected children in this area increased nationwide compared to the previous year (7477 to 7103). Compared to 2019, however, there was a decrease of around ten percent in 2021.

The absolute numbers for crimes against life are extremely low: in 2021 there were 19 suspected children in this area nationwide, including four girls.

What punishment awaits the suspects



From a purely criminal point of view, the two alleged perpetrators face no consequences. Because they are under 14, they cannot be prosecuted for their crimes. The law assumes that children are not yet sufficiently aware of the consequences of their actions. This applies even to crimes as serious as murder or manslaughter.

In this case, the youth welfare office in Siegen is now responsible, which will take care of the two girls and their families. It was announced on Wednesday that they had already been housed “outside the home environment” as a first step. In addition, the children are not currently attending their previous schools, according to the corresponding notification from the office.

At the school where the girl was killed, the flags were flown at half-staff out of sympathy.Image: dpa / Roberto Pfeil

According to experts, which measures the youth welfare office now takes depends on the individual case. It is conceivable that a child will receive psychiatric treatment, possibly in a closed facility. Parents may also be assigned parenting help, or the child may be placed in a home or foster family. If the parents are against a separation, however, it is difficult to take the child away from them due to high legal hurdles.

Public prosecutor Mannweiler also explained on Tuesday that, in addition to parents, specialists from psychology and psychiatry are now particularly in demand. “The real work is just beginning now,” said Mannweiler.

(with material from dpa)