Kim Kardashian without a filter: she poses on the beach

Plump and Pink – Kim Poses in a Beach Barbie Look!

You don’t see a tight butt in a tight bikini on the beach every day either. But Kim Kardashian (42) makes dreams come true and lolls in the sand for a photo shoot, showing off her famous curves.

While the team and photographer wrapped up in thick sweaters for the windy weather on the beach in Malibu, Kim decided to shed the covers! With perfect make-up, but without any filters or image processing, she presented her narrow waist and her impressive downside.

Kim has what is probably the most famous downside in the world and became world famous for her curves. The photo shows her unedited on the edge of a photo shoot Foto: action press

Just last year, for the MET Gala in May, Kim lost around 7 kilos in just three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s († 36) iconic dress for the mega-event. A diet not to be followed.

After that, the reality star had tasted blood and slimmed down even further. By giving up sugar and junk food, Kim lost a total of around 10 kilos and has maintained her new silhouette ever since.

More tricks from the reality star? Kim is said to sweat twice as much during her workouts by wearing a sauna suit and jogs twice a day for her measurements.

With her new trainer Senada Greca, Kim has been training particularly intensively for three months, and is currently concentrating on weightlifting. She steels her body for two hours five to six days a week. So hard training. And the results are impressive!

Just like the unretouched launch on the beach.