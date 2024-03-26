King Charles III attends Easter mass on Sunday

LONDON.- The king Charles III, who is currently being treated for cancer, will attend the Sunday Easter mass in Windsor, Buckingham Palace announced today -March 26- in a statement.

Charles attends St George’s Chapel in Windsor with Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family. Secured the organism.

The heir to the throne, William, and his wife Kate Middleton, who revealed on Friday that she also had cancer, will be absent.

Buckingham Palace announced in early February that the king had cancer – discovered during a prostate operation a few days earlier – and that he had begun treatment.

Charles III fulfills certain royal functions

Since then, Charles III canceled all official public engagements, but continues to perform certain official functions such as his meetings with the prime minister.

Carlos III-prime minister-AFP.jpg The king Charles III of Britain speaks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace, central London, on February 21, 2024 for his first in-person audience since the monarch’s cancer diagnosis. AFP/Jonathan Brady

Today, for example, I received representatives of different religions at Buckingham Palace.

Last Friday, the Princess of Wales announced that she also had cancer, without specifying its nature, and that she had begun chemotherapy.

His cancer was discovered after abdominal surgery in mid-January.

According to the British agency PA, the Prince of Wales should resume his public duties after the Easter holidays and the return to school of the couple’s children, George, Charlotte and Luis.

FUENTE: AFP