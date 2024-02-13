King Charles III returns to London for cancer treatment

LONDON.- He king Charles III returned to London on Tuesday from his country retreat for what was expected to be another round of treatment after being diagnosed with a cancer.

Charles, 75, and his wife, the queen Camila, They arrived by helicopter to Buckingham Palace from their estate in Sandringham, in Norfolk, in eastern England. The monarch greeted well-wishers as the couple were driven from the palace to the nearby Clarence House residence.

On Sunday, February 11, Charles and Queen Camilla went to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, near Sandringham House in eastern England, where the king was staying to recover after receiving his first treatment for an unspecified type. of cancer.

The residence, about 180 kilometers (110 miles) north of London, offers the monarch a place where he can isolate himself from the risk of contracting an infection.

The diagnosis of Charles III

The royal house announced last week that the king had been diagnosed with cancer and that the monarch would suspend his public appearances, although he would continue with head of state duties such as signing documents. The crown did not reveal what type of cancer he suffers from, although he noted that it was not related to the recent treatment he received for a benign prostate problem.

The king received his first round of cancer treatment last week. On Sunday he attended church in Sandringham and thanked the public for the many messages of support he has received.

Camilla, who has continued with her public schedule, said last week that Carlos was: “extremely well given the circumstances.”

For his part, the British monarch issued a statement in which he thanked the messages of support he has received from the population, as well as from world leaders, after his diagnosis was announced. He assured that these manifestations are: “the greatest consolation and encouragement.”

“It is equally heartwarming to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped raise public awareness and shed light on the work of all those organizations supporting cancer patients and their families across the UK and the world as a whole,” she said. in his statement.

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is even greater as a result of my personal experience,” he added.

FUENTE: AP