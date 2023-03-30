King Charles in Berlin: The rich, beautiful, powerful allowed themselves a sip

König Charles III. (74) and his king’s wife Camilla (75) have a good mood with them!
The first of three days of the British king’s state visit ended on Wednesday with an evening of the extra class: Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (67) invited the crème de la crème to the state banquet in Bellevue Palace – from politics, the aristocracy AND the show Business.
Punk rocker Campino (60, “Die Toten Hosen”) was invited, as was Charles’ nephew Philip Fürst zu Hohenlohe (53), former Chancellor Angela Merkel (68, CDU) and “Let’s Dance” star Move Mabuse (41).
Finance Minister Christian Lindner (44, FDP) came with his wife Franca Lehfeld (33), ex-Federal President Joachim Gauck (83) with his partner Daniela Schadt (63).
Despite the high attendance, the Dinner in the castle wasn’t just standing around stiffly, polite compliments weren’t just given and small-talk was made.
Motsi Mabuse to BILD: “Their royal highnesses met us very warmly and approachably and there was a lot of laughter.”
THESE photos also show: The rich, beautiful and powerful of this world really relaxed, treated themselves to a sip and laughed with them König!
