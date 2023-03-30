King Charles in Berlin: The rich, beautiful, powerful allowed themselves a sip

König Charles III. (74) and his king’s wife Camilla (75) have a good mood with them!

The first of three days of the British king’s state visit ended on Wednesday with an evening of the extra class: Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (67) invited the crème de la crème to the state banquet in Bellevue Palace – from politics, the aristocracy AND the show Business.

Motsi Mabuse (2nd from left) with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk (left) at the state banquet. The king is said to be a fan of “Let’s Dance”. Foto: Getty Images

Punk rocker Campino (60, “Die Toten Hosen”) was invited, as was Charles’ nephew Philip Fürst zu Hohenlohe (53), former Chancellor Angela Merkel (68, CDU) and “Let’s Dance” star Move Mabuse (41).

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (44, FDP) came with his wife Franca Lehfeld (33), ex-Federal President Joachim Gauck (83) with his partner Daniela Schadt (63).

At the reception, Elke Büdenbender, the wife of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, wore a hat in line with royal protocol, but it looked a bit very summery Photo: Geisler-Fotopress

Despite the high attendance, the Dinner in the castle wasn’t just standing around stiffly, polite compliments weren’t just given and small-talk was made.

Motsi Mabuse to BILD: “Their royal highnesses met us very warmly and approachably and there was a lot of laughter.”

THESE photos also show: The rich, beautiful and powerful of this world really relaxed, treated themselves to a sip and laughed with them König!

The most beautiful photos from the royal state banquet

Bottom up! No luxury champagne was served at the banquet, but sparkling wine from the region Foto: Getty Images

The gift for the royal couple, a black and white photo, was presented by Federal President Steinmeier. It shows Charles (then 13), who came to Germany in April 1962 with his father Prince Philip († 99). Photo: EPA

Could Merkel have made a joke? She and Charles have known each other for years Photo: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Did punk rocker Campino like it? The approximately 130 guests were served pickled carp with watercress, then Heck beef broth, pasture chicken and tree fungus, and finally prunes, East Frisian black tea and shortbread Foto: action press