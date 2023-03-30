King Charles in the Bundestag: What he did NOT talk about

King Charles visits Germany and gives a speech to the German MPs in the Bundestag. Image: AP / Markus Schreiber

Analyse

Charles is the first monarch to give a speech in the Bundestag. He is greeted with thunderous applause by the deputies. At his side is his wife Camilla. She takes a seat next to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, while her husband – King of the United Kingdom – steps in front of the lectern. Right from the start, he creates a moment of surprise.

King Charles addresses many topics: from war, climate to culture – and football. Image: dpa / Wolfgang Kumm

The biggest surprise for the listeners

Charles begins his speech in German. “It’s a great honor to be with you today,” he says with a slight accent. In his hands he holds a thin stack of paper. He looks extremely well prepared. He gives his speech alternately in German and in his native language, English.

The words are repeated several times: “Renew the friendship between Great Britain and Germany.” Does that mean this one was hypothermic? He does not go into this directly, but even this hint is already a lot. What is also surprising: for a king, Charles expresses himself visibly politically – even if he skilfully speaks through the flower. Normally, it’s strictly against royal protocol for the royal family to poke their nose into political affairs. But during his speech, Charles at least puts the tip of his nose into it.

The suggestion of renewing the friendship could be a reference to Brexit. After all, Great Britain’s exit from the European Union did not go unnoticed on Anglo-German relations. However, Charles emphasizes how intertwined Germany and Britain are – and also interdependent. He stressed the importance of European cooperation, especially now with the war in Europe.

In 2020 Great Britain left the European Union.Picture: AP / Alberto Pezzali

War and Climate: Charles’ Main Themes

Charles does not hide his political point of view on the subject of Ukraine either. He expressly praises the joint German and British military support for Ukraine. According to Charles, this unity is a source of courage for the future.

Learning from the past is our duty, says the British head of state. He also mentions his mother – the late Queen Elizabeth. According to Charles, she belonged to the war generation and wanted to do her part to get Germany back on track after World War II. “Maybe that’s why she has such a special place in the hearts of Germans,” he says, to which the audience reacts with applause.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96.Bild: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth

Together we have to protect common values ​​and resolutely counter threats to them, he continues. Charles can hardly put into words how proud he is of the strong partnership between Germany and Great Britain. We can also learn a lot from each other when it comes to climate protection and advance new technologies together.

Kraftklub and Beatles: the cultural networking of both countries

He goes on to tell how he traveled to Germany for the first time at the age of 13. The country left a deep impression on him. “What connects us all are the countless points of contact in German-British history,” he says. “We share a mutual enthusiasm for our literature and culture. The first language Shakespeare was translated into was German”. In Westminster Palace, for example, George Frideric Handel is traditionally played.

In his speech, King Charles emphasized the historical connection between the two countries. Image: AP / Markus Schreiber

The Brits enjoy the nightlife in Berlin, he says with a smile on his lips. Whether it’s the power plant or the Beatles, Great Britain and Germany are closely linked culturally. Both peoples enjoy each other’s cultures.

Charles’ humor came through

In all the past few years, there has been a lot of laughing together – at each other and with each other, says Charles, to which the audience applauds visibly amused. And then his British humor comes out. Again with a smile, he recalls the rivalry between the national soccer teams and the final of the European Women’s Championship last summer. England won the game 2-1.

The long and special history of the German-British partnership still contains many unwritten chapters. The British king ends his speech as he began it: in German. “Thanks for the attention.” He shakes hands with the front row and leaves the plenary hall to a standing ovation.

It is not the British head of state’s first speech in the Reichstag building. Almost three years ago, on November 15, 2020, Charles, as Prince of Wales, in his capacity as heir to the throne, gave a speech at the central commemoration event of the German War Graves Commission. The commemoration in honor of the victims of war and tyranny was marked by Anglo-German friendship 75 years after the end of the war Bundestag.

Members of the royal family never make explicit political statements, but Charles’s visit is now again a political sign – for a rapprochement after Brexit. After all, Germany is also the first destination of the new British king before his coronation on May 6th.

