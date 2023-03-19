King confirmed for Tekken 8 with new trailer

Who is the best freestyle wrestler of all time? Hulk Hogan? Ultimate Warrior? The Rock? John Cena? All are good suggestions when it comes to regular pro-wrestling, but when it comes to video games, our top champion is of course King who debuted in the very first Tekken.

Since then, there has been a King in every Tekken title released, and thankfully, Tekken 8 will be no different as the character has just been confirmed in a new video. It seems King is still a very technical fighter who can dish out ridiculous amounts of damage in a short amount of time, provided you master his often advanced throw-based combos.

Check out the trailer below. Tekken 8 launches for PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X sometime before the end of March 2024.