King Felipe VI attends the proclamation of the Princess of Girona Award

CDIZ.- He King Felipe VI attend in Cádiz the act of proclamation of the Award Princesa de Girona Social 2024, in the Princesa de Girona CongressFest, the third stage of the Talent Tourwhich will tour five Spanish cities in the first half of 2024 with the aim of activating the employability, entrepreneurship, health and social impact purpose of Generation Z.

The king will preside over the central event of the 2024 talent tour in Cádiz, which will take place within the framework of the Princesa de Girona CongresFest, which will include inspiring talks, discussions and live music, where the winner of the 2024 Princess of Girona Social Award will be announced.

Presented by Begoa Arana, 2019 Princess of Girona Social Award and director of the Cádiz association Nuevo Hogar Betania, and Miriam Reyes, 2017 Princess of Girona Social Award and founder and CEO of Escuelas Visuales, the event will be attended by José Miguel Berméz, Princess of Girona Company Award 2018 and founder of bound4blue (b4b), a projected company that is revolutionizing maritime transport by reducing emissions by up to 40% thanks to the implementation of large thrust sails and wind energy on ships.

Social entrepreneurship

The central part of the event revolves around social entrepreneurship. The impact projects of these two winners from the Princess of Girona Foundation will be known, in this case by Pablo Fernández, multi-faceted entrepreneur and patron of the Princess of Girona Foundation, founder of Clicollege and who holds five Guinness Records in swimming. open waters.

Aleix Valls, CEO and co-founder of the consulting firm Liquid, will invite attendees to learn about the experience of Aida Galera, a young participant in the Generacin Prosito Foundation program. Generation Art will also be presented, an innovative initiative that aims to promote a new generation of young artists capable of promoting emotional well-being in the classrooms through music.

The artist Nia Zalen will close the event with a performance of some of the songs they have been working on in recent weeks, accompanied by Federico Linares, from Cádiz, president of EY Spain, and a music enthusiast.

The 2024 Talent Tour is possible thanks to the strategic alliance of the Princess of Girona Foundation with Trivu and the collaboration of Norvento Enerxa, Renfe, Fundaci Banc Sabadell and Fundacin Vertex Bioenergy. The Talent Tour in Cádiz is organized together with the Cádiz City Council and also has the collaboration of the Junta de Andaluca and the Provincial Council of Cádiz and the support of the University of Cádiz (UCA), the Cádiz Free Trade Zone, the Chamber of Commerce of Cdiz, Lideremos, El Teatro Real, APD, Aecoc and Cesur.

FUENTE: Europa Press