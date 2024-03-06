King of Norway must have a pacemaker next week

OSLO.- He rey Harald V of Norway 87 years old and repatriated from Malaysia after an infection, will probably undergo surgery to have a pacemaker fitted early next week, the Royal Palace announced today – March 6 -.

Dean of the reigning sovereigns in Europe, the king fell victim to an infection during a private stay on the island of Langkawi, in Malaysia, and had to be hospitalized there for several days before his repatriation on Sunday to Oslo, where he remains hospitalized. .

King’s health

“His Majesty the King’s health is constantly improving and his general condition is satisfactory,” the palace wrote on its site. “The infection is under control and the insertion of the pacemaker should take place early next week,” he said.

On Saturday, the monarch had a temporary pacemaker fitted before his return flight.

King Harald V travels with crutches and his health is fragile. He underwent heart surgery and in recent years he suffered various respiratory disorders and infections.

At the end of January, however, he ruled out abandoning his duties after the surprise abdication at the age of 83 in Denmark of his distant cousin, Queen Margaret II, in favor of his eldest son Frederick.

On the throne for 33 years, King Harald turned 87 on February 21.

In his absence, Crown Prince Haakon, 50, assumed the regency.

