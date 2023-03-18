Kingston increases lead as most desired storage brand

Kingston was named the most desired brand in the storage brand category in 6th Canaltech Award. It is the fourth consecutive time that she wins, being the only one that won in this category since it was created. That is, it is very clear that it is a solid company in the market, at least in the public’s perception.

With almost twice the percentage points of second place, obtaining 40.32% of the votes, Kingston managed to surpass the numbers obtained in the previous edition of the Canaltech Award, where it obtained 36.06%.

In this way, it positioned itself above brands such as Corsair, Crucial, Samsung, Seagate and Western Digital/SanDisk, which also competed in the category.

Kingston used 2022 to launch line of gamer PCs in Brazil

Thanks to a partnership between Kingston and the Terabyteshop store, the brand started to have gamer computers with a “Powered by Kingston FURY” seal. It aims to deliver a good experience to the public, with robust specifications while offering the guarantee that the desktops use branded components.

They are different models, for different categories of performance, opting to meet the needs and reach a good variety of the public. In 2022, models with 12th generation Intel Core chipset and Nvidia RTX 3000 series GPU became available.

Furthermore, high-speed storages could not have been left out, and the brand presented new models of the FURY Renegade series with Heatsink. The models meet the PCIe 4.0 standard, with storage options of up to 4TB capable of reaching speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s.

More information about the other winners of other categories is available on the official website of the 6th edition of the Canaltech Award.