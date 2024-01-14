Kit Harington talks about his ADHD after Game of Thrones: I can’t deal with it

The series of Game of Thrones will go down in history as one of the best, despite the fact that its ending generated endless criticism. A plot by which actors like Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) o Kit Harington (Jon Nieve) They saw how their names were catapulted to the heights of fame.

Precisely the last one, Kit Harington, already confessed that after the end of the series he had to enter a rehabilitation clinic due to the alcohol addiction that he developed due to the change he experienced in his life due to the HBO series. Luckily, he is now fully recovered from all of his health problems.

MORE ‘GAME OF THRONES’ NEWS Hafthor Bjornsson has shared two images on his Instagram profile. The first, 19 years old and weighing 100 kilos, and the second weighing 180 kilos.

The actress, who played one of the most hated villains in the plot, has confessed that she shared the same dream as Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark.

His addiction did not come alone. The actor himself wanted to confess, in an extensive interview given to The Times, that Doctors diagnosed him with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) while he was rehabbing.. A disorder for which he refused all help at first, trying to solve it on his own, even though it didn’t work for about four years.

His alcohol addiction and an ADHD disorder

Regarding his ADHD, the British actor points out that Your head wants to deal with all the other things in the room at the same time., which has greatly affected his work in acting: I don’t do several tasks well at the same time. If there is more than one thing going through my head, I feel overwhelmed. I get incredibly restless, anxious. My head is all over the room. I can not deal with it.

His role as Jon Snow did not help him, but rather led him to fall further into his addiction: People treated me like the character, who was a hero and good. But in my life, personally, I didn’t feel that way at all. And that, I think, It left me some kind of trauma. She was drinking a lot. She was going through an addiction and everything that that implies and hiding things of all kinds. And that was the polar opposite of the character.

The problem was that then it wasn’t just social. I liked nothing more than drinking alone because it took me out of myself. “It took me out of that mental space, it took me out of that anxiety instantly,” Kit Harington added.