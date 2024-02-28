Klopp leaves a legacy at Liverpool that makes his farewell easier

LONDON.- He Liverpool, Affected by a plague of injuries, he won the League Cup last Sunday thanks to the contribution of his “kids”, boys who are barely of age, tutored by Jürgen Klopp and who the German coach will leave as a legacy of his time at Anfield, beyond the titles achieved.

At bad times, good face. The German coach, forced by the avalanche of casualties (Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Jota, Salah, Núñez…), not only has not complained about his bad luck, but has looked for youngsters from the academy Liverpool to give them prominence in this decisive phase of the season.

“Yes, we have had to adapt, but frankly, it has been more fun than problematic,” said Klopp after winning the League Cup final against Chelsea with a solitary goal in extra time of a match in which his “kids” (boys), as he calls them, dressed as protagonists and broke the dynamic favorable to Chelsea as the duel progressed.

Jürgen Klopp.jpg In a photo taken on March 7, 2020, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates at the end of the match against Bournemouth in the Premier League. AP Photo/Jon Super

Indeed, the freshness and confidence of Bobby Clark, James McConnell (both 19 years old) and Jayden Danns (18 years and 40 days) made the difference and provoked admiration in England, sometimes to the point of excess.

“In extra time, it was the ‘Klopp kids’ against the ‘bottle jobs’ (a slang expression used to describe athletes who do not perform at their level when under pressure) of the 1,000 million,” declared the former player. of Manchester United and now commentator Gary Neville, in reference to the amount of transfers spent by Chelsea from 2022.

Example to follow inside and outside Liverpool:

“Special coaches do special things. He is a monstrous coach,” added the former international, an opinion shared by many.

Liverpool is recognized as one of the most important clubs in the Premier League and Klopp leaves confident that it will stay that way for a long time.

Source: With information from AFP