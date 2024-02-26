Klopp’s farewell at Liverpool promises more titles

The German coach has just won his eighth title with the English club by winning the League Cup and aspires to three more trophies before leaving at the end of the course.

After a depleted team defied expectations by winning the English League Cup, beating Chelsea 1-0 in extra time, Klopp wants to add more trophies and his players are determined to please him.

“The only thing we want is to give everything for him. We always have,” said defender Joe Gomez. “But now that we have the finish line in sight there is greater emphasis. “It is special and I hope it is the first (trophy) of the several that we have within reach.”

Jürgen Klopp.jpg In a photo taken on March 7, 2020, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates at the end of the match against Bournemouth in the Premier League. AP Photo/Jon Super

In Liverpool he joins Klopp’s “Last Dance”, alluding to Michael Jordan’s farewell season with the Chicago Bulls in 1998, when they became NBA champions. That campaign was the subject of a Netflix documentary, “The Last Dance.”

Since Klopp was hired in 2015, he has transformed the sleeping giant into a major rival again. The League Cup was his eighth trophy with the club, a collection that includes the Premier League and Champions League.

And Liverpool has more to add. He leads the Premier League, apart from continuing his race in the FA Cup and the Europa League.

“I don’t care about my legacy. “I’m not here to create one,” Klopp said on Sunday. “As a coach of a football club, you have a job to do.”

Liverpool in a luxury position:

But the League Cup confirmed that Klopp will leave the club in a very promising situation. Seven of their players in the final were 21 years old or younger. When Virgil van Dijk headed in the winning goal in the 118th minute, the Dutch centre-back had three academy players around him.

“We don’t want to rush, but we are fighting on every front and we are going to try to win every game,” Gomez said. “That is the goal and we will try again.”

The fans showed their appreciation long after the match by serenading Klopp and his players with chants on the Wembley pitch.

“It’s not a problem if the manager leaves or whatever, but if these people leave — our fans — that is a problem,” Klopp said. “As long as they are like that, Liverpool Football Club will be fine and that is the most important thing.”

Source: AP