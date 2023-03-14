KNAPPSCHAFT supports pregnant women with extras

miners’

Bochum

Many pregnant women use additional tests if there is a family history or on the advice of a doctor

The KNAPPSCHAFT pregnancy package offers extras that go beyond the legally regulated medical care benefits: the health insurance company supports pregnant women with a subsidy totaling 200 euros. The subsidy applies, for example, to on-call midwives, online advice from a licensed midwife and additional check-ups.

“In recent years, it has been shown that pregnant women who use our pregnancy package, in particular, make use of tests for infections that can harm the unborn child. In 2022, 84 percent of these women relied on the pregnancy package to have tests for chickenpox, ringworm etc. – if there is a family history or on the recommendation of a doctor. The on-call service of midwives is also gladly used”, explains Bettina am Orde, Managing Director of KNAPPSCHAFT. As a special service, KNAPPSCHAFT covers the costs for all pharmacy-only medicines with the active ingredients folic acid (vitamin B9), iodine or iron, which the doctor prescribes on a private prescription – around twelve percent of the users of the pregnancy package also used this service in 2022 .

Assumption of costs for individual health services (IgeL): Protecting the unborn child

Usually, those with statutory health insurance pay for individual health services (IgeL) out of their own pockets. In the event of pregnancy, KNAPPSCHAFT pays for some of these services. The aim is to identify and prevent any risk to the child in the womb. KNAPPSCHAFT carries out tests for cytomegalovirus (herpes virus), varicella (chickenpox), parvovirus B19 (ringworm), B streptococci and toxoplasmosis – if the pregnant woman is at increased risk of infection.

A primary infection with cytomegalovirus, varicella, parvovirus B19 or toxoplasmosis during pregnancy can cause harm to the unborn child. Cytomegaly, for example, is an infectious disease caused by the cytomegalovirus (CMV, one of the human herpesviruses). “Slightly more than half of all women of childbearing age have not yet had an initial infection with the virus. Normally harmless, an initial infection during pregnancy can lead to a number of signs of illness and malformations or even to a miscarriage in the unborn child. Pregnant women are often infected, who already have a child – for example by trying their child’s spoon,” explains Ayten Yavuz, senior physician in the clinic for gynecology and obstetrics at the Knappschaftskrankenhaus Dortmund. In pregnant women, infection with the cytomegalovirus often proceeds without recognizable symptoms. The risk of transmission of the virus from the mother to the unborn child is lower with a primary CMV infection in the first trimester of pregnancy (about 35 percent) than in the last trimester (about 60-70 percent). However, if the unborn child is infected, the risk of child damage is highest in the first three months. Like all herpesviruses, CMV remains in the body for life after infection and can become active again later.

If there is a doctor’s recommendation, KNAPPSCHAFT will cover the costs for a B streptococci test. “Every third to fourth pregnant woman has B streptococci in the vagina or intestines. They are only dangerous if they appear shortly before birth, since the child can become infected during the birth process. This can lead to blood poisoning or lung disease in the newborn. or meningitis,” says Ayten Yavuz.

midwife on call

If a pregnant woman wants to be cared for by a registered midwife, KNAPPSCHAFT contributes to the cost of the midwife being on call. The midwife is on call for the mother-to-be for a maximum of six weeks immediately before the date of delivery. This includes 24-hour availability of the midwife and immediate readiness to provide obstetrics for several hours. The prerequisite is that the midwife is listed in the contract partner list of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds.

Child heroine – online consultation from a licensed midwife

If the midwife or a doctor cannot be reached when a pregnant woman or a woman has an urgent matter shortly after giving birth, she can contact a cooperation partner of KNAPPSCHAFT, Kinderheldin GmbH. “Our cooperation partner offers advice from midwives in such cases – either by chat or by telephone. Insured persons use this service frequently, especially at weekends or in the evenings,” says Bettina am Orde. KNAPPSCHAFT policyholders who are pregnant or have recently given birth (up to twelve weeks after the birth) can reach the midwives daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Kinderheldin answer all questions about pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum and the child’s first year of life.

