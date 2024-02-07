Know the order of succession to the British crown

LONDON.- While King Charles III receives treatment for cancer, he remains the British monarch and head of state. But, if he abdicates, his wife and queen (consort) Camilla cannot assume the reign, since the crown does not pass to the couples of the kings in Great Britain.

In this case, his eldest son, the Prince of Wales, William, is the heir to the throne.

Below, we present the order of succession to the British throne.

royal succession

1. Prince William, the eldest son of Charles III and the late Princess Diana. The Prince of Wales is married to Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales.

2. Prince George, William and Kate’s eldest son, born in July 2013.

3. Princess Charlotte, daughter of William and Kate, born in May 2015.

4. Prince Louis, William and Kate’s youngest child, born in April 2018.

Kate Middleton-AFP Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Kate MiddletonPrincess of Wales of Great Britain, Prince William, Prince of Wales of Great Britain, Page of Honor and Prince George of Wales of Great Britain on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the flight of the Royal Air Force in central London on May 6, 2023, after the coronations of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. AFP/Daniel Leal

5. Prince Harry, the youngest son of Charles III and Diana, who has renounced his royal duties but remains in the line of succession.

6. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May 2019.

7. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, daughter of Harry and Meghan, born in June 2021.

príncipe Harry- Meghan Markle-AP Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after the thanksgiving mass for Elizabeth II’s reign at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on June 3, 2022, during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. AP/Matt Dunham, Pool, archivo

8. Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

9. Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

10. Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, daughter of Beatriz and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, born in September 2021.

11. Princess Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

12. August Brooksbank, son of Eugenia and James Brooksbank, born in February 2021.

13. Ernest Brooksbank, youngest son of Eugenia and James Brooksbank, born in May 2023.

14. Prince Edward, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth and Philip.

15. James, Viscount Severn, son of Edward and his wife, Sophia, Duchess of Edinburgh.

16. Lady Luisa Mountbatten-Windsor, daughter of Edward and Sofia.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Great Britain Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, leaves Buckingham Palace in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the king’s coronations Charles III of Great Britain and Queen Consort Camilla of Great Britain. AFP/Marco Bertorello

17. Princess Anne, the second daughter and only wife of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. She is older than her brothers Andrew and Edward, but she is lower in succession to the throne due to rules that for centuries favored sons over daughters. The rules were changed in 2015, too late for Luisa Mountbatten-Windsor, who remains behind her younger brother James.

18. Peter Phillips, son of Anne and her ex-husband Mark Phillips.

19. Savannah Phillips, the eldest daughter of Peter Phillips and his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly.

20. Isla Phillips, hija menor de Peter Phillips y Autumn Kelly.

Princess Anne of Great Britain-AFP.jpg Britain’s Princess Anne, in her role as Colonel of The Blues and Royals, meets with Officers and Non-Commissioned Officers of the Domestic Division, during her visit to Wellington Barracks in central London on May 3, 2023. AFP/Jonathan Brady

21. Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips.

22. Mia Tindall, eldest daughter of Zara and her husband Mike Tindall.

23. Lena Tindall, youngest daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall.

24. Lucas Tindall, son of Zara and Mike Tindall.

Source: AP