Know the Social Security payment schedule for February

MIAMI.- More of 71 million retirees and disabled they started receiving this February 1st The payment of Social Security Administration (SSA) which allows beneficiaries to cover living costs amid national inflation.

This federal government program, which provides retirement pensions, payments to those unable to work due to a disparity, and financial benefits for survivors, presents a 3.2% increase this year according to Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) .

Starting in January, beneficiaries began to receive an increase, which on average will be $59. This year, retired workers will receive a payment of $1,907while the maximum benefit for people who retire at full retirement age will be $4,873.

Social Security payments in 2024

The average benefits for elderly couples, in which both are beneficiaries of this assistance, will be $3,033.

In accordance with the increase implemented by the SSA, in order to guarantee the purchasing power of social benefits, an elderly surviving spouse will collect $1,773 and a surviving couple with two children will receive $3,653.

In addition, a disabled worker will receive a monthly payment of $1,537; $2,590, in case of visual impairment; and $2,720 for workers with disabilities, along with their spouse and one or more children.

For its part, a beneficiary of the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program will earn 943 dollarsa couple will receive $1,415 and an “essential person” will get $472.

Medicare premiums will have a standard monthly Part B rate of $174.70.

SSA payment schedule in February

More than 71 million Americans rely on SSA payments to cover cost of living expenses, so the collection date is always a concern. Given this, the entity announced in advance its deposit calendar for all of 2024.

In the case of the second month of the year, deposits began to be made on Thursday, February 1st for beneficiaries of the SSI program.

On Friday, February 2, it is the turn to collect for retirees born before May 1997. The average amount is $1,907, but it will vary according to retirement age. A retiree from 62 years old will receive $2,710one of 67 years old will earn $3,833 and one of 70 years old will receive 4,873 dollars.

The rest of the payments, which are made depending on the beneficiary’s date of birth, will be as follows:

Wednesday, February 14: Payment for those born between days 1 and 10 of any month.

of any month. Wednesday, February 21: Remuneration for those born between days 11 and 20 of any month.

of any month. Wednesday, February 28: Deposit for those born between days 21 and 31 of any month.

People who receive this benefit must receive their Social Security payment at least 3 days after the estimated date.

Source: With information from usa.gov.es / us.as.com / us.marca.com