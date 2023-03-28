Koh-Lanta: how many medical dropouts have there been since the launch of the show in 2001?

After Benjamin voluntarily quit last week, Martin was forced to quit Koh-Lanta, the sacred fire by medical decision. How many times has the case occurred since the arrival of the show on TF1? Tele-Leisure gives you all the numbers!
The continuation under this advertisement
Each year, several tens of thousands of people apply to live the great adventure of Koh-Lanta. At the end of a long selection process, only about twenty participants find themselves facing the tarmac of an airport, ready to fly to an unknown destination in the hope of winning 100,000 euros, all while doing their evidence on games of comfort and immunity and without passing for the greatest of strategists. But there is a factor that no one can predict: medical hazards. The case happened in The sacred firethe season currently airing on TF1, with Martin’s retirement following an ankle injury. Tele-Leisure pulled out his calculator as he delved back into the annals of the survival game to count the number of medical dropouts since the show launched in 2001.
How many medical abandonments to deplore in Koh-Lanta since the first season?
During the very first season, broadcast on Saturday and Sunday in access on TF1, no medical abandonment was to be deplored. The case occurred the following year with Xavier, hospitalized after a fall in the jungle. But it was the third edition that broke all records. In Bull’s mouthsno less than five adventurers were forced to abandon. “There had been an attack of ‘fitras’, a species of sand flea. It was very complicated for the adventurers. Moundir had not given up but had been very scarred by the bites“, remembers Julien Magne, the producer of the game. Subsequently, there are only three “regular” editions without medical departure. Let’s do the accounts: with the case of Martin in The sacred fire, 37 adventurers had to return to France due to health concerns during a classic season.
The continuation under this advertisement
Koh-Lanta : how many voluntary abandonments have there been since 2001?
Moreover, Koh-Lantawas illustrated by special editions with former adventurers in the cast. Even heroes are subject to health glitches! In seven all-star seasons, eight competitors have been forced into medical retirement, the latest being Freddy in The legend. A total of 45 candidates therefore left the game without being eliminated on the board.. “Koh-Lanta is a particularly demanding adventure and it happens regularly. It is linked to the hazards and bad luck of certain adventurers“, explains the producer who counts”on average one to two voluntary withdrawals at most in a season“. Let’s go to the end of the statistics and add to our figures the data concerning voluntary abandonments, like that of Benjamin during the fifth episode of the sacred fire. The sailor from Marseille was the fourteenth candidate to add his name to this list. Among the approximately 537 people who took part in Koh-Lanta59 therefore left the game without being eliminated from the board, ie 11% of the overall workforce.
The continuation under this advertisement