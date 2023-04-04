Konami opens a new studio in Osaka and inflates its salaries

The return of Silent Hill was therefore not the jolt of a dying organism, the last stand of a veteran, but rather the first warning shot. Konami Osaka Studio will be “Creators First“, a concept with a name that is ultimately very opaque, but which seems to want to put playful creativity back at the center of their concerns. Their Press release indicates that this new branch will be “the major production center in Western Japan, equipped with all the necessary motion capture and sound recording studios“.

At the same time, always to pamper their human capital, the salary grid has been reviewed “substantially” on the rise, with, on average, 50,000 yen more per month (about 344 euros). The minimum annual salary increases to 290,000 yen, or almost 2,000 euros. Simple, but effective tactic, to recruit small hands by full wheelbarrows. More generally, Konami claims to want to maintain a healthy work environment. A statement to be interpreted according to Japanese social codes.

This is the building that will house Konami Osaka

The change is now

To prepare for the future, the Konami Creative Front Tokyo Bay is being built in the Kōtō ward. Completion of works scheduled for 2025. Designed as a “new generation research center“, this flagship of Konamite technology will support their efforts to “sustainable growth in the entertainment sector“, the perpetual expansion of which seems to be of great interest to management. Caution, however: last year, Konami claimed to want to preserve in the web 3.0 sector. Nothing says that this new stronghold of innovation will give us anything other than NFTs. ..

At New Year’s, Konami had affirmed in the columns of Famitsu and 4Gamer that “new games for known series“would be released in 2023. Implying that they keep projects in their wallet. A minimaJ-RPG enthusiasts can still enjoy the Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune & Dunan Reunification Wars remasters, scheduled for this year.