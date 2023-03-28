Korean dramas with Park Shin Hye and her iconic outfits

Park Shin Hyeone of the korean actresses dearest of hallyuhas conquered the fans of the K-dramas for his talent to interpret any type of character and his impeccable style.

Not only is she a talented actress, she is also a fashion reference in the korean dramas. With her unique and elegant style, her outfits have become an inspiration for many viewers.

In The Truth News We will tell you where you can see their dramas and the iconic outfits of each one of them.

Doramas where Park Shin Hye appears

These dramas are available on various streaming platforms such as Netflix and Viki.

pinocchio drama



The actress wore an elegant striped suit that all fans of the genre fell in love with. This outfits It’s perfect for any occasion where you want to project a sophisticated, executive style. It has a total of 20 episodes about an hour each and is Available on Netflix.

The Heirs drama



Park Shin Hye appears wearing a school uniform in many scenes, she also had iconic outfits that had a casual style that you can wear at any time. Available in Viki with a total of 15 episodes.

heartstrings drama



The actress wore a blue blouse accompanied by flared beige pants that gave her an elegant and fresh look. This drama Is available in viky with a total of 15 episodes.

Memories of the Alhambra drama



Park Shin Hye He used outfits that left everyone breathless. In particular, her look with a long skirt and loose-fitting blouse that gave her a magical air. This drama Is available in Netflix with a total of 16 episodes.

It may interest you: Consequences of playing a villain, this was said by the antagonist of The Glory

Where did Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon meet?

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon met on their debut



Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon met during their acting debut years, between 2001 and 2003. In March 2018, they publicly confirmed that they were dating.

When did Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon get married? Actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon got married on January 22, 2022 in a private ceremony in Seoul. After almost five years of relationship, the figures of the dramas they joined in marriage.

If you want to follow the trends of your favorite actors, don’t miss our section. Do you know what the couple’s baby was?

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!