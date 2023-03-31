“Krass”: DSDS star Krasavice reveals where she has piercings

tz stars

As is well known, Katja Krasavice does not mince her words. On Instagram, the DSDS juror chats openly about her many piercings.

Leipzig – It doesn’t matter whether it’s brightly colored hair or bright, daring outfits – Katja Krasavice (26) relies on a striking look. The DSDS juror makes no secret of the fact that she has often gone under the knife in the past. A number of piercings also adorn her body – many of them in intimate places, as she reveals on Instagram.

Dyed intimate hair: Katja Krasavice unpacks private details on Instagram

Since her early years on YouTube, Katja Krasavice has made it all the way to the top. Born in the Czech Republic, she is a successful OnlyFans model, has been selling her own iced tea since the summer of 2022 and is storming the charts as a rapper. She owes her success to her striking appearance, which elicits mixed reactions from some viewers in the current DSDS season.

Despite any criticism of her DSDS outfits, Katja Krasavice is very open about her unusual look and presents herself as colorful as ever on social media. During an Instagram question and answer session, the “Bitch Bible” author, who is known to not mince her words, now leaks some private details. Among other things, she reveals that her intimate hair is shaved heart-shaped and dyed red – and that she has been to the piercer countless times.

How long have piercings been around? Today, piercings are all the rage and are no longer only associated with subcultures such as the punk movement. They have their origin in Algeria, where rudimentary earrings made of animal bones were worn over 7000 years ago. The pharaohs of ancient Egypt also wore such pieces of jewelry, and in Europe pierced ears can be seen on a Celtic bronze mask that is almost 2,600 years old. While piercings were once used for ritual purposes, particularly in Central America, ancient Rome and Greece preferred a body without such modifications. (Source: mystic-tattoo.com)

“Whole body glitters”: Katja Krasavice shows her piercings on Instagram

In the many scantily clad snapshots that Katja Krasavice shares on social media, her sparkling navel piercing is particularly recognizable – but it didn’t stop with this one piece of body jewelry. Because, as she reveals to her almost 3.6 million followers with a series of photos, she has also had her chest, ears, tongue and even her intimate area pierced. “My whole body glitters,” she explains proudly.

Whether tongue, nose or ears: DSDS juror Katja Krasavice openly shows her many piercings on social media. © Screenshot/Instagram/katjakrasavice; IMAGO/Future Image (photomontage)

Like many other body modifications, piercings are not exactly cheap, and a piece of jewelry below the belt costs around 150 euros. For Katja, who likes to donate large sums to a charitable cause, that shouldn’t be a problem. Meanwhile, Katja Krasavice celebrated a wild party with her DSDS colleague Leony – without Dieter Bohlen. Sources used: bild.de, mystic-tattoo.com