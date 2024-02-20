Kremlin attacks Alexei Navalny’s widow for statements against Putin

MOSCOW.- The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has not seen the video in which the widow of Alexei Navalni commits to continuing his fight against the Kremlin, his spokesman said Tuesday, rejecting his accusations that the president had killed the opposition leader as “baseless” and “insolent.”

In the video posted on Monday Yulia Navalnaya accused Putin of killing her husband in a remote penal colony in the Arctic oy described the authorities’ refusal to hand over the body to his mother as part of a cover-up maneuver.

“They are cowardly and meanly hiding his body, refusing to hand it over to his mother and lying miserably while waiting for the trace” of poison to disappear, Navalnaya said, suggesting her husband may have been killed with a Novichok-style neurotoxin.

Russian authorities indicated that at the moment it is unknown what caused Navalni’s death. last Friday and that the results of any investigation would be questioned abroad. Many Western leaders have already blamed Putin for the death.

“These are absolutely unfounded and insolent accusations against the head of the Russian state,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Navalny’s death left the Russian opposition without its most well-known and inspiring politician less than a month before a general election which will almost certainly give Putin another six-year term. It was a devastating blow to many Russians, who had seen Navalny as a rare hope for political change in the face of Putin’s relentless crackdown on the opposition.

Navalny, 47, had been in prison since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he recovered from a nerve poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. He has since received three prison sentences on various charges that he claimed were politically motivated.

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, on Monday called for an international investigation into Navalny’s death, but Peskov indicated that the Kremlin will not accept any such request.

Since Navalny’s death, some 400 people have been detained by police in Russia when they went to monuments in his memory or in memory of the victims of political repression with candles and flowers to honor the opponent, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors politically motivated arrests.

Authorities cordoned off some of the monuments across the country and removed flowers at night, although they continued to appear.

Peskov said Tuesday that police were acting “according to the law” in detaining those honoring Navalny.

More than 50,000 people petitioned the Russian government to return Navalny’s remains to his relatives, according to OVD-Info.

Following his latest 19-year prison sentence, Navalny said he understood he was “serving a life sentence, which is measured by the length of my life or the length of this regime.”

In Monday’s video, Navalnaya said that “By killing Alexei, Putin killed half of me, half of my heart and half of my soul.”

“But I have another half left and it tells me I have no right to give up. “I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny,” he stated.

