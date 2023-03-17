Kremlin could end double tax treaty

Russia’s finance and foreign ministries on Wednesday called for the suspension of all double tax treaties with “unfriendly countries” and suggested that President Vladimir Putin issue a decree to that effect.

According to Russian media reports, the realization of this proposal is likely. Since Austria, like all EU countries, has been considered “unfriendly” since March 2022, the Austrian-Russian agreement could also be affected.

EU classified Russia as a tax haven

The two ministries in Moscow justified their initiative with the classification of Russia as a tax haven by the EU finance ministers in February.

If the proposal gains support, the application of reduced tax rates and exemptions from tax payments to income covered by the double tax treaties would end upon the issuance of a related presidential decree, it said.

Russian media: Proposal will probably be implemented

The Russian media assumed that the proposal was likely to be implemented and at the same time speculated about possible consequences for people and companies with income in those 40 or so “unfriendly countries” with which Russia has concluded double taxation agreements.

The agreement between Austria and the Russian Federation that came into force on December 30, 2002 could also be affected. There is no mention of suspension in this bilateral agreement, but Article 29 provides for the possibility of termination in writing before June 30 of each year, which would then take effect on January 1 of the following year.