Kristen Stewart Directs ‘The Film’ Short With 3 Boygenius Songs And Videos

Kristen Stewart took the baton of the musical and visual trilogy titled “The Film” whose creation was carried out by boygenius, the super band made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker about the release of the album The Record (this March 31).

boygenius is one of the most exciting musical proposals in recent yearssince it integrates three of the most acclaimed composers and performers of recent years who maintain an indie sound that emphasizes lyrics and concepts beyond commercial precepts.

That is why it is not strange that they have chosen Kristen Stewart to direct the three videos of the songs “$20”, “Emily I’m Sorry” y “True Blue” de boygenius. The Oscar-nominated actress had already directed other music videos like “Take Me Down to the South” de Sage + the Saint en 2014 y “Down Side of Me” de Chvrches. But this collaboration between Kristen Stewart and boygenius is something else…

Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers as boygenius in ‘The Film’ / Photo: Capture YT boygenius

The Boygenius Film directed by Kristen Stewart

The Film has three music videos, each starring one of the boygenius members. It is an interesting visual and narrative exercise that shows three different storiesstarring boygenius, who towards the end of each are joined to have a congruence that is not necessarily linear. Here we tell you what each one is about:

$20

The first video directed by Kristen Stewart for boygenius by title “$20”, and stars Julien Baker, who wakes up in his mother’s old house until he meets his younger self.as well as a friend of hers. As Julien spends time with herself fixing the car with the two girls, he is joined by one more.

And so we understand that all of them are the representation of the younger versions of both Julien and Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers. Towards the end of the video, the three They make a blood pact.

Julien Baker in the video for “$20” from ‘The Film’ / Photo: Capture YT boygenius

Emily I’m Sorry

This is the second video of the trilogy titled “Emily I’m Sorry” under the direction of Kristen Stewart for boygenius, and from the first chords we know that it stars Phoebe Brodgers, who is in his pajamas in the middle of a monster truck rally. Behind her is a mound of things being crushed by a truck.

After a while, and with the help of Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, he decides to set them on fire while repeating the words of apology to Emily. Phoebe’s eyes water and at last she seems to smile. Without a doubt, it is a sad song that alludes to a loss.

Phoebe Bridgers in the video “Emily I’m Sorry” from ‘The Film’ / Photo: Capture YT boygenius

True Blue

The closing of the trilogy with this short film directed by Kristen Stewart for boygenius is entitled “True Blue”and as they are thinking, stars Lucy Dacus. The singer wakes up in an empty houseand while walking through it, he decides to gather all the blue things and paint a wall in this color.

That is how Two figures arrive, those of Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker to help him finish the wall. While Lucy sees how her work turned out, she begins to see some parts of her classmates’ bodies until they kiss while smiling at each other.

Lucy Dacus in the video “True Blue” from ‘The Film’ / Photo: Captura YT boygenius

Here is the boygenius short film directed by Kristen Stewart

Here we leave you the full short film The Film de boygenius directed by Kirsten Stewartwho is about to make her feature film directorial debut with the film adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir titled The Chronology of Water.

