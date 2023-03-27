Kubeapps in the Test: App Management for Kubernetes

Table of contents





The open source software Kubeapps is offered by VMware and is part of its Kubernetes portfolio Tanzu. Originally developed by Bitnami, it is a web application for Kubernetes clusters. VMware recommends Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), kind, minikube, and Docker Desktop on which it has tested Kubeapps. Docker Desktop, kind and minikube are good to try without cloud fees, such as the locally installable minikube (a lightweight cluster with only one node in a VM), which is available for Linux, macOS and Windows. If a local firewall is active on Windows that cannot be switched off, it is advisable to use the VirtualBox virtualization driver, as Hyper-V causes errors.

Jurgen Schuck







Jürgen Schuck is an employee of Materna Information & Communications SE and works as a project manager in the field of cloud technology consulting.

In addition to the running cluster, Kubeapps requires the Kubernetes package manager Helm and the command line interface kubectl. The installation is done in three steps: First, you declare the repository with the Bitnami Application Catalog, which also contains the Helm Chart for Kubeapps. Then you define the namespace in the cluster for the installation and run the helm chart. The commands for this can be found in the Kubeapps-Readme von GitHub copy.

In a test installation, a Kubernetes service account will be sufficient for authentication in most cases. The commands for creating the account and an API token required for authentication are also in the readme. After starting, Kubeapps requires the token when logging into the browser and starts the dashboard.